Veracode Helps Developers Reduce Risk and Decrease Time to Production with New Static Analysis Features

Custom Cleansers, Accelerated Results, Greenlight Auto-Scan and Perl language Enable DevSecOps

BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Veracode, a leader in securing the world's software and recently acquired by CA Technologies ( NASDAQ : CA), today announced four new features in its industry-leading Veracode Application Security Platform: Accelerated Results, Custom Cleansers, Greenlight Auto-Scan and Perl language support. With these new features, Veracode is further enabling developers to work faster and more securely across more applications.

To keep up with the growing demand for applications, the nature of software development is changing. Developers are moving to more rapid development cycles and application security needs to keep pace. According to the Puppet State of DevOps Report, the highest performing development teams are addressing security at every stage of the software development and delivery cycle rather than retrofitting security at the end -- and they're spending 50 percent less time remediating security issues as a result.

In alignment with the continuous development mindset, the new features within the Veracode Application Security Platform help developers reduce risk in their applications with improved time to results, accuracy and portfolio coverage:

Accelerated Results provides developers with security findings as each application module finishes scanning. This new feature empowers developers to address security issues sooner in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) by providing results up to eight-times faster than previous methods.

provides developers with security findings as each application module finishes scanning. This new feature empowers developers to address security issues sooner in the software development lifecycle (SDLC) by providing results up to eight-times faster than previous methods. Custom Cleansers lets security architects and teams extend Veracode Static Analysis to recognize custom cleansing functions for common vulnerabilities including SQL injection, URL redirection, log forging, and header injection. This new feature allows developers to secure code faster with more accurate findings and actionable results.

lets security architects and teams extend Veracode Static Analysis to recognize custom cleansing functions for common vulnerabilities including SQL injection, URL redirection, log forging, and header injection. This new feature allows developers to secure code faster with more accurate findings and actionable results. Veracode Greenlight Auto-Scan is a hands-free feature that automatically scans a file the moment it is saved, eliminating the manual step for developers.

is a hands-free feature that automatically scans a file the moment it is saved, eliminating the manual step for developers. Perl language support helps security teams ensure that more of their portfolio, particularly web applications built using legacy languages, is secure.

"Developers want to reduce risk in their applications while maintaining the speed of development that CI/CD environments and DevOps demand," said Tim Jarrett, Senior Director of Enterprise Security Strategy, Veracode. "By allowing them to review results faster and removing noise from the results, with the added advantage of support for legacy code, the new features within Veracode's Application Security Platform empowers businesses to secure more of their application portfolios with fully automated security testing."

These features are available today in the Veracode Application Security Platform. For more information about Veracode Static Analysis, visit: http://vera.cd/2o2JAvj. For more information about Veracode Greenlight, visit: http://vera.cd/2o2MGzz.

About Veracode

Veracode, CA Technologies application security business, is a leader in helping organizations secure the software that powers their world. Veracode's SaaS platform and integrated solutions help security teams and software developers find and fix security-related defects at all points in the software development lifecycle, before they can be exploited by hackers. Our complete set of offerings help customers reduce the risk of data breaches, increase the speed of secure software delivery, meet compliance requirements, and cost effectively secure their software assets -- whether that's software they make, buy or sell.

Veracode serves over a thousand customers across a wide range of industries, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, three of the top four U.S. commercial banks and more than 20 of Forbes' 100 Most Valuable Brands. Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.

Copyright © 2017 Veracode, Inc. All rights reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.