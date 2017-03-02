Veracode Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing in Fourth Consecutive Report

Leading analyst firm recognizes Veracode for its execution and completeness of vision

BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Veracode, a leader in securing the world's software, today announced that it has been positioned for the fourth consecutive report in the "Leaders" quadrant of Gartner Inc.'s 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing1." Veracode's position in the Leaders quadrant is a result of the company's completeness of vision and ability to execute in the application security testing (AST) market.

In Gartner Inc.'s 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing1," Dionisio Zumerle and Ayal Tirosh state that, "security testing is growing faster than any other security market, as AST solutions adapt to new development methodologies and increased application complexity. Security and risk management leaders must integrate AST into their application security programs."

The report comes on the heels of the launch of Veracode Greenlight, a new solution that supports developers within DevOps and CI/CD environments in their need to address security as a key element of high-quality software. Additionally, the company further demonstrated the scope and impact of its platform as it passed two trillion lines of code scanned and has enabled the customer to fix nearly 30 million security defects in software, reducing their risk and simplifying the task of protecting their organizations.

Veracode's State of Software Security Report shows that approximately 70 percent of all applications had at least one vulnerability classified as one of the top 10 web vulnerability types. Additionally, three out of four software vendor-produced applications fail to meet OWASP Top 10 standards during initial security assessments.

"The rapid growth of the digital economy has put applications at the center of business and operations, yet there are still significant weaknesses in application layer security," said Bob Brennan, Veracode CEO. "We believe Gartner's ongoing recognition is due to Veracode's persistent technology innovation and considerable security expertise and feel it is continued validation of our mission to secure the software that powers our world."

Veracode's unified platform and powerful combination of automation, process and speed, is used by more than 1,400 organizations worldwide, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, to ensure the security of their business-critical applications. The company is widely recognized as a leading global AST provider with unmatched application security coverage and effectiveness.

1Gartner, Inc. 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" by Dionisio Zumerle and Ayal Tirosh. February 28, 2017

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Veracode

Veracode is a leader in helping organizations secure the software that powers their world. Veracode's SaaS platform and integrated solutions help security teams and software developers find and fix security-related defects at all points in the software development lifecycle, before they can be exploited by hackers. Our complete set of offerings help customers reduce the risk of data breaches, increase the speed of secure software delivery, meet compliance requirements, and cost effectively secure their software assets -- whether that's software they make, buy or sell.

Veracode serves over a thousand customers across a wide range of industries, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, three of the top four U.S. commercial banks and more than 20 of Forbes' 100 Most Valuable Brands. Learn more at www.veracode.com, on the Veracode blog and on Twitter.

