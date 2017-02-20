Partnership Combines RightPatient Cognitive Vision Solution with the Verato Identity Resolution Platform To Provide an End-to-end Solution for Patient Identity

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Verato, Inc., today announced a partnership with RightPatient® to provide a completely cloud-based solution to address the full, end-to-end challenge of patient identity -- spanning every point of encounter and extending through every repository of preexisting medical records and information. The partnership integrates RightPatient's unique biometric patient identification platform with the Verato cloud-based patient matching platform to recognize a patient automatically at the moment of encounter and link that patient to all of his or her data distributed across systems and between healthcare enterprises. This new technology partnership provides enterprises a single point of convergence for the full lifecycle of patient data.

RightPatient's biometric technology solves the front-end portion of the patient identity problem, which is how to accurately identify a patient and ensure retrieval of the correct medical record. RightPatient uses a powerful biometrics and deep learning engine that virtually eliminates errors at the point of identity capture. RightPatient technology seamlessly integrates with all popular Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems including Epic, as well as with many patient portals, telehealth platforms, and self-service applications. Because RightPatient is cloud-based and includes pre-designed integration bridges, hospitals can begin immediately improving patient data capture and patient care, revenue cycle, patient safety, and security by preventing new duplicates through human error.

Verato's cloud-based match-as-a-service technology solves the back-end portion of the patient identity problem which is the linking of all pre-existing data to the correct identity. Verato's technology is based on a new kind of matching called "referential matching" that uses a universal nationwide reference database as its answer key. Referential matching can link identities across systems and between enterprises, even in the presence of major data differences, time differences, errors and thin data that prevent other matching technologies from matching. Because Verato matching is much more accurate in the presence of errors and differences, organizations can avoid the time and costs of the governance committees, data cleanups, and data standardization required by traditional matching technologies.

"Over 50% of the errors in patient identity occur at the point of capture. RightPatient is designed to eliminate that source of error, and our customers see the benefits of biometric accuracy with each new patient encounter," said Michael Trader, Co-Founder and President of RightPatient. "However, this doesn't solve the problem of the errors that have accumulated across disparate patient silos and over many years of medical encounters. That's where Verato comes into play."

"Verato offers the newest best-in-class patient matching technology, which is perfectly complemented by an innovative biometric solution developed by RightPatient," said Mark LaRow, CEO of Verato. "By providing both identity capture and identity linking as cloud-based services, Verato and RightPatient enable healthcare systems to tackle the identity problem quickly and comprehensively."

About RightPatient®

RightPatient® is the industry's most versatile and scalable patient recognition platform. The cloud-based solution is utilized by hospitals and health systems that collectively see over 40 million patients annually and represent more than 900 healthcare locations. These forward-thinking providers process thousands of daily transactions through RightPatient® to prevent duplicate medical records, deter fraud, and increase patient safety. Interfaces already exist for various EHR systems, including Epic, Cerner, McKesson, Siemens, Meditech, CPSI and more. Backed by 15 years of experience in biometrics, cloud-computing, integration, and large-scale projects, we are dedicated to innovation and helping to achieve the "Triple Aim" by accurately recognizing patients from every encounter end point.

About Verato

Verato offers a cloud-based matching platform that links and matches identities across disparate databases or organizations with the highest accuracy rates in the industry. Verato leverages an extensive self-learning database of US identities as a reference, or universal "answer key." Verato links identity information 15 times better than existing technologies. And because it is cloud-based, the Verato platform is less expensive, faster to implement, and more scalable than traditional matching technology. Verato is based in McLean, VA. For more information, visit www.verato.com.