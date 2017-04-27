Verde Awarded Mining Permit: Production to start in 20 days

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Verde AgriTech (TSX: NPK) ("Verde" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a mining permit for 20,000 tons per annum to startup its planned production. The Brazilian Ministry of Mines issued the permit today.

Verde intends to start its mining operations and processing in the next 20 days. Both mining and industrialization will be carried out by contractors that have already been selected.

Commenting, Verde's founder, Cristiano Veloso, stated, "We apologize for the time it took to get us to this stage and are excited to finally start generating cash flow. Despite the years it required for us to reach production, Verde achieved this milestone with less than 40 million shares outstanding. We thank our investors, our current and former employees, and our partners for all the support and patience".

About Verde AgriTech

Verde AgriTech promotes sustainable and profitable agriculture through the development of its Cerrado Verde Project. Cerrado Verde, located in the heart of Brazil's largest agricultural market, is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the Company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.

