Verdi Productions "Man in Red Bandana" Documentary, narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow debuts at Tribeca on April 23rd

EAST GREENWICH, RI--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Investorideas.com reports that Verdi Productions announce the debut of their documentary film entitled "Man in Red Bandana" at Tribeca on Sunday, April 23rd. The film is part of a special screening and is an invitation-only event. The film will hit theaters and VOD platforms throughout the US in a limited day and date release in September 2017. This will be the third film released by Verdi Productions over the last two years, following Ten Thousand Saints, starring Ethan Hawke and Hailee Steinfeld, and Bad Hurt, starring Theo Rossi, Karen Allen, and Ashley Williams.

The film was written and directed by Matthew J. Weiss with Chad A. Verdi and Joshua Sason producing. Executive Producers are Michelle Verdi, Neil Cortel and Tom DeNucci. The film editors are Doug Forbes and Sam Eilertsen. The film is narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow with an original song performed by Lyle Lovett.

Man in Red Bandana tells the incredible story of Welles Crowther, a 24-year old civilian who gave his life saving others in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11. His heroics included carrying a woman on his shoulder down 17 flights of stairs. His bravery and courage only came to light eight months later due to an ordinary object -- a red bandana. Through interviews, archive footage, re-creations and animation, the film depicts Welles' story in an engaging and educational manner. The ending depicts the diverse ways that Welles is honored throughout the United States leading to the revelation of a secret about Welles that can only be described as beautifully inspirational.

Verdi stated, "Many of Welles' family and friends will be in attendance for this very special screening. It's truly an honor to be able to share Welles' incredible story with the world."

Verdi and Sason will donate all net profits to the Welles Remy Crowther Trust

http://www.crowthertrust.org/

Chad A. Verdi on IMDB

http://www.imdb.com/find?ref_=nv_sr_fn&q=chad+a+verdi&s=all

Man in Red Bandana Trailer

https://vimeo.com/182011815

Man in Red Bandana on IMDB

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4687392/

Verdi Productions http://www.verdifilms.com

Verdi Productions is a fully-funded film production company located in East Greenwich, RI, with additional satellite offices in Edgartown, MA, New York City and Los Angeles. The company pursues all aspects of filmmaking -- carrying projects from concept through post-production.

Over the past 6 years, managing partner Chad A. Verdi, and his investment partners have invested over $100 million dollars into sixteen feature films. Verdi has produced four films in partnership with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and the legendary Martin Scorsese. Verdi produced Bleed For This (Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciaran Hinds), and executive produced Silence (directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver), Bad Hurt (starring Theo Rossi, Karen Allen, Ashley Williams) and the documentary The 50 Year Argument (directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi).

Stay updated by visiting our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/verdiproductions

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: http://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Additional info regarding BC Residents and global Investors: Effective September 15 2008 - all BC investors should review all OTC and Pink sheet listed companies for adherence in new disclosure filings and filing appropriate documents with Sedar. Read for more info: http://www.bcsc.bc.ca/release.aspx?id=6894. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.