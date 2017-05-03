Verdi Productions Next Feature VAULT Green-lit for 2018; Verdi Taps Tom DeNucci to Direct

"Man in Red Bandana" Documentary, narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow hits theaters on 9/11/2017

EAST GREENWICH, RI--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Investorideas.com reports that Verdi Productions taps writer director Tom DeNucci to direct its next feature film, Vault. Vault will start principal photography in early 2018 and will be filmed entirely in the state of Rhode Island.

The debut of Verdi Productions documentary film entitled "Man in Red Bandana" was screened at Tribeca on Sunday, April 23rd. The film was part of a special screening and was an invite-only event. The film will hit theaters and VOD platforms throughout the US in a limited day and date release in September 2017. This will be the third film released by Verdi Productions over the last two years, following Ten Thousand Saints, starring Ethan Hawke and Hailee Steinfeld, and Bad Hurt, starring Theo Rossi, Karen Allen, and Ashley Williams.

Vault:

Written by B. Dolan and Tom DeNucci and inspired by true events, Vault tells a story about a group of small time criminals in 1975 who attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history; stealing over $30 million from the Mafia in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island.

Verdi Productions will soon start attaching an A-list producing team along with an A-List cast, (think Casino, Goodfellas and the Godfather).

Verdi stated, "This project has been secretly in development for over six years now, and now the time has come to make it a reality." Just like Bleed For This and Silence, this story will hit the big screen. Verdi added, "Tom DeNucci is one of the most talented directors I have ever worked with. He lives this story in his head 24/7 and will direct an award-winning film that all of RI and the world will be very proud of."

Michelle Verdi (Silence, Bleed For This, Loosies) will be the executive producer and music supervisor for the film. Sam Eilertsen will be the director of photography.

To stay updated on Vault, follow the film on Facebook: facebook.com/VaultMovie

Man In Red Bandana

The film was written and directed by Matthew J. Weiss with Chad A. Verdi and Joshua Sason producing. Executive Producers are Michelle Verdi, Neil Cortel and Tom DeNucci. The film editors are Doug Forbes and Sam Eilertsen. The film is narrated by Gwyneth Paltrow with an original song performed by Lyle Lovett.

Man in Red Bandana tells the incredible story of Welles Crowther, a 24-year old civilian who gave his life saving others in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11. His heroics included carrying a woman on his shoulder down 17 flights of stairs. His bravery and courage only came to light eight months later due to an ordinary object -- a red bandana. Through interviews, archive footage, re-creations and animation, the film depicts Welles' story in an engaging and educational manner. The ending depicts the diverse ways that Welles is honored throughout the United States leading to the revelation of a secret about Welles that can only be described as beautifully inspirational.

Verdi stated, "Many of Welles' family and friends will be in attendance for this very special screening. It's truly an honor to be able to share Welles' incredible story with the world."

Verdi and Sason will donate all net profits to the Welles Remy Crowther Trust

http://www.crowthertrust.org/

Man in Red Bandana Trailer

https://vimeo.com/182011815

Man in Red Bandana on IMDB

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4687392/

Chad A. Verdi on IMDB

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3838148/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1

Verdi Productions http://www.verdifilms.com

Verdi Productions is a fully-funded film production company located in East Greenwich, RI, with additional satellite offices in Edgartown, MA, New York City and Los Angeles. The company pursues all aspects of filmmaking -- carrying projects from concept through post-production.

Over the past 6 years, managing partner Chad A. Verdi, and his investment partners have invested over $100 million dollars into sixteen feature films. Verdi has produced four films in partnership with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and the legendary Martin Scorsese. Verdi produced Bleed For This (Miles Teller, Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal, Ciaran Hinds), and executive produced Silence (directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver), Bad Hurt (starring Theo Rossi, Karen Allen, Ashley Williams) and the documentary The 50 Year Argument (directed by Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi).

Stay updated by visiting our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/verdiproductions

Chad A. Verdi - Producer of Bleed for This, Silence

President, Verdi Productions

Verdi Productions

214 Main Street

East Greenwich, Rhode Island 02818

http://www.verdifilms.com

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investment involves risk and possible loss of investment. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact each company directly regarding content and press release questions. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. More disclaimer info: http://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp

Additional info regarding BC Residents and global Investors: Effective September 15 2008 - all BC investors should review all OTC and Pink sheet listed companies for adherence in new disclosure filings and filing appropriate documents with Sedar. Read for more info: http://www.bcsc.bc.ca/release.aspx?id=6894. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.