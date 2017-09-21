Veresen Announces Long-Term Recontracting of AEGS

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 21, 2017) - Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") (TSX:VSN) announced that its 100%-owned Alberta Ethane Gathering System ("AEGS") has entered into 20-year take-or-pay transportation agreements for approximately 95% of the existing capacity on the system effective January 1, 2019. Under the new agreements, tolls have been increased to reflect the value of the service provided to customers while continuing to provide for the recovery of operating costs. AEGS will continue with efforts to contract its remaining capacity effective January 1, 2019 and will consider expanding the capacity of the system should demand warrant in the future.

