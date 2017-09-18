Veresen Announces Result of Conversion Notices on Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") (TSX:VSN) announced that, after having taken into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A ("Series A Shares") by the September 15, 2017 deadline for the conversion of the Series A Shares into Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series B ("Series B Shares"), less than the 1,000,000 Series A Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series B Shares were tendered for conversion. As a result, none of Veresen's Series A Shares will be converted into Series B Shares on September 30, 2017.

About Veresen Inc.

Veresen is a publicly-traded dividend paying corporation based in Calgary, Alberta that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America. Veresen is engaged in two principal businesses: a pipeline transportation business comprised of interests in the Alliance Pipeline, the Ruby Pipeline and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System, and a midstream business which includes a partnership interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership which owns assets in western Canada, and an ownership interest in Aux Sable, which owns a world-class natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction facility near Chicago, and other natural gas and NGL processing energy infrastructure. Veresen is also developing Jordan Cove LNG, a 7.8 million tonne per annum natural gas liquefaction facility proposed to be constructed in Coos Bay, Oregon, and the associated Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline.

Veresen's Common Shares, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C, and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series E trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "VSN", "VSN.PR.A", "VSN.PR.C" and "VSN.PR.E", respectively. For further information, please visit www.vereseninc.com.