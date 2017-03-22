VergX COO Selected to Speak at SINET ITSEF

Chris Chirico to discuss the Security Market and the Shift from Hardware to Virtualized Security Services

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - VergX, a best-in-class single source provider of Reseller Solutions, specializing in VNF Services, today announced that company COO, Chris Chirico, will talk about the Security market and specifically the shift from hardware based solutions to virtualized security services at the SINET ITSEF conference taking place March 28th and 29th in Mountain View, CA. Chirico will be presenting on a panel and will join executives from Versa Networks, The Coca-Cola Company and Unisys.

Chirico has a proven track record of sales and operations success. Throughout his career, he has been responsible for channel performance, direct sales, sales operations, account management and sales engineering. He increased revenue streams and efficiencies by designing processes and procedures to empower sales, increase margins and streamline operations. Now, as a key member of the leadership team, at VergX, Chirico focuses on the company's strategic growth and development.

The panel "It's Time for Security to get 'Software-Defined' - A CISO's View of Shifting from Hardware to Virtualized Services," will discuss the tectonic shift from hardware defined to software defined infrastructure, and directly how today's CISOs should leverage this shift and that impact on technology. Chirico will provide insight how this technology shift is rapidly evolving and gaining traction and what implications it has for the resellers and service providers.

Panel: It's Time for Security to get "Software-Defined" - A CISO's View of Shifting from Hardware to Virtualized Services

When: March 29, 2017

1:25 - 2:05 PM PT

To schedule a time to speak with Chris Chirico, contact marketing@vergx.com

About VergX

VergX is a best-in-class single source provider of Reseller Solutions, specializing in VNF Services. The VergX solution integrates and optimizes best-in-class cloud services and business applications to deliver a suite of comprehensive turnkey solutions. We are committed to driving meaningful value to our customers through a consistent, high-quality and unified user experience across multiple devices, platforms and operating systems.

To learn more about VergX, please visit www.VergX.com