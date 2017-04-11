VergX Partners with Versa Networks to offer Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) to MSPs and Resellers

Turnkey Cloud-Managed Solution Offers Channels a Faster Entry into SD-WAN and SD-Security Market

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - VergX today announced that it has partnered with Versa Networks to create a turnkey software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) and security (SD-Security) solution for managed service providers (MSP) and resellers.

Leveraging Versa's cloud-native multi-tenant software platform and comprehensive suite of networking and security services, VergX has developed a turnkey NaaS solution for MSPs and resellers looking to take advantage of the growing SD-WAN market. The solution empowers VergX partners to offer their end customers fully managed SD-WAN and SD-Security.

The VergX NaaS offering allows MSPs and resellers to go to market within weeks and offer their customers a tiered service portfolio including advanced SD-WAN, next-generation firewall and unified threat management (UTM). Because it is a cloud-based service, VergX partners do not need to purchase and deploy their own underlying infrastructure, while still providing a comprehensive service offering with hands-on management and detailed reporting from the Versa Director integrated portal.

"We are excited about our partnership with VergX to deliver the value of our software defined infrastructure combined with the automated systems, processes and tools from VergX for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to get into market quickly and cost effectively," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO of Versa Networks. "Leveraging the combined capabilities of Versa and VergX, MSPs and resellers can focus on growing their business with SD-WAN and SD-Security services."

"This is a key component of the VergX strategy and business, enabling our MSP and reseller partners to quickly and easily enter a fast growing market, expand their offering and stay on the cutting edge of cloud technology," said Brian Fink, Board Member, VergX. "We chose Versa after extensive research, because their multi-tenant platform-based approach and deep security offering provides our partners with a true enterprise-grade offering to their end-users."

For more information on VergX please visit the company website, www.vergx.com. More information on Versa SD-WAN and SD-Security solutions can be found at www.versa-networks.com/products/.

About VergX

VergX is a best-in-class single source provider of turnkey cloud-managed Reseller Solutions. VergX specializes in Network-as-a-Service solutions for Resellers, including SD-WAN and SD-Security with Next Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management. We are committed to driving meaningful value to our customers through a consistent, high-quality and unified user experience across multiple devices, platforms and operating systems.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is an innovative vendor of software-defined networking. Versa provides a unique and carrier-grade SD-WAN and SD-Security solution that is purely software-based and fully multi-tenant. The solution provides a wide range of networking and security functions that runs on standard x86 white box appliances, private clouds and public cloud. Versa SD-WAN and SD-Security are deployed by large service providers as well as several large enterprises. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.versa-networks.com