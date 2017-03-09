Verifi Appoints Krista Tedder to Vice President of Product Strategy

Latest Key Hire to Support Verifi's Commitment to Global Payments Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - Verifi, Inc., the leading provider of payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present merchants, today announced the hiring of Krista Tedder as their Vice President of Product Strategy.

Verifi will look to Krista to expand the company's vertical presence both in the US and internationally. Krista's primary focus will be to ensure that the company's existing product lines are market-leading as well as to help develop new services that align the interests of cardholders, merchants and issuers globally.

Krista is an industry veteran with more than twenty years' experience in virtually every facet of the payments chain including banking, payments processing and network card brands. Most recently, Krista served in several senior positions at MasterCard Global Processing including Vice President for Fraud and Risk Operations, and Vice President, Risk Management Solutions. Prior to that she worked at First Data where she served as Director of the Company's Product Innovation Group and held responsibility for international debit network security solutions.

"Krista is an industry veteran who possesses a keen sense of emerging trends in card payments and fraud," said Matthew Katz, founder and CEO of Verifi. "We will look to her to support our ongoing commitment toward enabling clients to succeed in protecting their payments and maximizing their profits for the long term. Verifi has been fortunate to deliver on those commitments while achieving a more than 30% CAGR to support our reinvestment in the disruptive solutions that assure success for our clients and our company. As payments continue to move toward mobile adoption and more broadly, other connected devices in 'the Internet of Things' era, it is imperative that Verifi continues to evolve our existing solutions and develop advanced solutions that align the interests of all the players in the payments ecosystem. We are pleased to have Krista on board to help our clients mitigate fraud and chargebacks, create efficiency to maximize profits and improve loyalty."

Today, Verifi's suite of chargeback mitigation services, including its award winning flagship, Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network (CDRN), services hundreds of thousands of chargeback cases monthly to provide real protection from costly fees, fines or penalties and cardholder dissatisfaction that affect merchants and issuers alike.

Serving early-stage to Fortune 500 clients, CDRN integrates directly with top card issuers to provide unmatched accuracy and timely notification of both fraud and non-fraud disputes from the issuer to the merchant. CDRN enables both parties to resolve the dispute before it escalates and become a costly chargeback. CDRN's patented "closed loop" process helps prevent chargebacks while avoiding paying for false alerts that do not become chargebacks.

Looking forward, Verifi will be rolling out a new service to enable the sharing of order details in real-time between cardholders, merchants and issuers to resolve billing confusion, reduce friendly fraud and help validate true fraud. By providing a deeper level of data, cardholders can better recall or understand their purchases and avoid filing false cases of fraud or looking to "game the system" that result in unnecessary chargebacks, lost sales and profits along with higher operational costs and unhappy customers.

About Verifi

Verifi, an award-winning provider of end-to-end payment protection and management solutions, was founded in 2005 to help merchants effectively manage the payments challenges they face every day. Verifi helps merchants safely process payments, combat fraud, prevent and resolve costly chargebacks, as well as increase billings and keep loyal customers. Our best-in-breed solutions and white glove support are trusted by a wide range of industries from emerging companies to the Fortune 500. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, we serve more than 25,000 merchant accounts globally. For more information, visit: www.verifi.com.