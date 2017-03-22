Verifi Names Ian Nicholson Business Development Director, EMEA

Key Executive to Support Verifi's Continuing International Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - Verifi, Inc., the leading provider of payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present merchants, today announced the appointment of Ian Nicholson as their Business Development Director, EMEA. He will work from the Company's London office.

Verifi will look to Ian to broaden the Company's merchant partnerships as they continue expansion into the UK and mainland Europe. His responsibilities will include the on-boarding of new merchants and partners as they continue to adopt Verifi's award-winning Cardholder Dispute Resolution Network™ (CDRN).

"Ian brings an impressive array of expertise to the table," said Matthew Katz, founder and CEO of Verifi. "We will look to him to continue our UK expansion while expanding into additional markets in Europe and beyond."

Ian holds more than twenty years of experience in building and implementing go-to-market strategies and sales. His career began at UUNET, one of the largest Internet service providers at the time and a pioneer in Tier 1 networks. Ian enhanced his payment processing expertise as head of gaming for EntroPay, Europe's largest VISA pre-paid card issuer, where he managed his sector's revenue line and was awarded the "Excellence in Motion" honor for his work.

Most recently, Ian worked with mobile payments leader, Boku, Inc. where he was instrumental in building and implementing sales strategies for direct carrier billing for physical goods in the UK.

Verifi's CDRN platform processes hundreds of thousands of cases monthly and provides merchants and issuers with unmatched protection through near real-time collaboration for both fraud and non-fraud chargeback disputes. CDRN's patented "closed loop" process integrates directly with top card issuers and redirects disputes from the issuer to the merchant for resolution before they escalate and become chargebacks. Merchants avoid costly fees, fines or penalties while issuers support cardholder satisfaction through timely resolution, as well as lower operating expenses.

Based on its proprietary "closed loop process," CDRN is widely considered the most accurate and collaborative network solution for fraud and non-fraud disputes. By leveraging timely and accurate dispute data, CDRN prevents chargebacks and helps merchants avoid paying for false alerts that do not become chargebacks.

Looking forward, Verifi is in the process of expanding their award-winning dispute prevention and risk management services to further improve the payments ecosystem for cardholders, merchants and issuers alike. As part of their innovation plan, a new service will enable the sharing of order details in real-time between merchants and issuers to resolve billing confusion, reduce friendly fraud and help validate true fraud. By providing a deeper level of data, cardholders can better recall or understand their purchases and avoid filing false cases of fraud. This new offering will minimize the occurrences of cardholders looking to capitalize and manipulate the system that result in unnecessary chargebacks, lost sales and profits along with higher operational costs and unhappy customers.

Verifi continues to invest in its UK network expansion as well as key international markets to increase the protections and benefits CDRN offers cardholders, merchants and issuers. The company serves a broad and growing base of customers ranging from early stage to large enterprise merchants and top tier issuers.

About Verifi

Verifi, an award-winning provider of end-to-end payment protection and management solutions, was founded in 2005 to help merchants effectively manage the payments challenges they face every day. Verifi helps merchants safely process payments, combat fraud, prevent and resolve costly chargebacks, as well as increase billings and keep loyal customers. Our best-in-breed solutions and white glove support are trusted by a wide range of industries from emerging companies to the Fortune 500. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, we process more than $20 billion transactions annually and currently serve more than 25,000 accounts globally. For more information, visit: www.verifi.com.