Verification Perspectives Podcast Hosted by Lauro Rizzatti Begins Airing

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - "Verification Perspectives," the first podcast dedicated to unraveling the mystery of functional verification for integrated circuit (IC) design, began airing today with host Lauro Rizzatti, a noted verification expert.

Episodes feature interesting and in-depth conversations with the some of the most important and influential figures in verification and the system design ecosystem today. Rizzatti's first guests in four separate podcasts include Bob Smith, executive director of the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance. Guests with verification expertise are Dr. Mike Bartley, chief executive officer of TV&S, Dave Kelf, vice president of marketing at OneSpin Solutions, and Jean-Marie Brunet, senior marketing director for Mentor Graphics.

Bartley talks about current and future trends in verification while Smith identifies a few trends the Alliance is tracking, including the future of Moore's Law. Kelf talks formal verification and posits on whether hardware emulation and formal will be integrated. Brunet gives podcast readers an overview of Mentor's new hardware emulation platform Veloce Strato.

The Verification Perspectives podcast series can be found at: http://bit.ly/2ozgQGT

Future episodes will feature users of verification tools, verification tool providers and industry pundits. Episodes will be posted regularly and are available for download via web syndication to a local computer or portable media players.

"Creating a forum to interact with bright and curious verification experts and specialists has long been a goal of mine," says Rizzatti. "Verification Perspectives will shine the spotlight on the heroes that get well tested chips to market and the industry movers and shakers."

About Lauro Rizzatti

Dr. Lauro Rizzatti is a verification consultant and industry expert on hardware emulation. Previously, Dr. Rizzatti held positions in management, product marketing, technical marketing, and engineering. He holds a doctorate in Electronic Engineering from the Università degli Studi di Trieste in Italy.