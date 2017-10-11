Verific's Parser Platform Selected as Efinix Integrated Design Environment Front End

Programmable Product Platform, Technology Innovator Verific Customer Since 2014

ALAMEDA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - Verific Design Automation today announced Efinix™, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, selected its Verilog Parser Platform and register transfer level (RTL) elaborator to serve as the front end to the Efinity™ Integrated Design Environment (IDE).

A Verific customer since 2014, Efinix is accelerating market deployment of its Quantum™ programmable technology for deep learning and compute acceleration applications. The technology delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area (PPA) advantage over traditional programmable technologies.

"Verific has been with us for every step of the development process," notes Sammy Cheung, co-founder, chief executive officer and president of Efinix. "Selecting Verific's parser and elaborator was a strategic decision that will ensure the Efinity IDE has a high-quality front end. Equally important, we save years of development time."

Efinix initially licensed Verific's Verilog parser for development purposes knowing that the modular structure of Verific Software enables an instantaneous upgrade to SystemVerilog.

"It gives us a great deal of satisfaction to watch Efinix move from early startup to completing the recent funding round and readying Quantum for market deployment," remarks Michiel Ligthart, Verific's president and chief operating officer. "We intend to be there during its other phases as well."

Verific's SystemVerilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms are in production and development flows at semiconductor companies worldwide, from emerging companies to established Fortune 500 vendors. Applications range from analysis, simulation, formal verification and synthesis to emulation and virtual prototyping, in-circuit debug and design for test. Verific distributes its Parser Platforms as C++ source code and compiles on all 32- and 64-bit Unix, Linux, Mac OS and Windows operating systems.

About Efinix

Efinix is an innovator in programmable products platforms and technologies. The company's Quantum programmable technology enables advanced programmable silicon products in the ASIC, ASSP, and FPGA segments. With Quantum's Power-Performance-Area advantage, Efinix products address the needs of high-volume, low-power, and small form-factor products for applications in custom logic, compute acceleration, and deep learning. Efinix's joint development activities, which focus on infrastructure, data centers, and advanced silicon processes, further amplify the company's leadership in the programmable industry. For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com

About Verific Design Automation

Verific Design Automation, with offices in Alameda, Calif., and Kolkata, India, provides SystemVerilog, Verilog, VHDL and UPF Parser Platforms that enable project groups to develop advanced electronic design automation (EDA) products quickly and cost effectively. Since 1999, Verific has shipped more than 60,000 copies of its software used worldwide by the EDA and semiconductor industry. Corporate headquarters is located at: 1516 Oak Street, Suite 115, Alameda, Calif. 94501. Telephone: (510) 522-1555.

Verific Design Automation and Efinix acknowledge trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.