Veriflow Co-Founder and CTO Brighten Godfrey to Speak at ONUG Fall 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Veriflow today announced that Co-Founder and CTO Brighten Godfrey will present a proof of concept (PoC) at this year's ONUG Fall 2017 Conference that will show the world's first verification solution for hybrid cloud networks. The PoC demonstration will take place on October 18 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York. Veriflow will also be presenting demonstrations on site at booth #6 on October 17 and 18.

Who: The semiannual Open Networking User Group (ONUG) conference draws innovative IT leaders and representatives to drive the digital shift and advocate for open infrastructure solutions. ONUG stems from the need for a more user-focused open networking conference. An active ONUG member, Veriflow has made several technical contributions in ONUG Working Groups. Veriflow helps realize the ONUG mission by providing IT administrators with more choice, more interoperability and more visibility into their private networks as well as into public clouds.

"We're happy to have Veriflow joining the ONUG Community and demonstrating at their second ONUG event next week," said Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chair, ONUG. "Veriflow's innovative technology allows networking and security teams to automatically gain a baseline understanding of the totality of their network, even across cloud virtual networks and multi-vendor on-premises networks. This understanding enables teams to bring a DevOps-style workflow to networks, improving agility by continuously assuring that business objectives are maintained throughout the design, implementation and operation of networks."

What: This PoC presentation will demonstrate Veriflow's industry-first verification solution for hybrid cloud networks. CloudPredict is a natural extension of Veriflow's patented on-premises verification capabilities, which now extends into cloud environments. Network operation teams can now confidently embrace the cloud to achieve scale and agility, without sacrificing control and visibility.

By applying mathematical principles of formal verification to complex hybrid networks for the first time, Veriflow's Continuous Network Verification platform predicts network behavior to provide assurance that business goals match the reality of the network. With networks extending into the cloud, operation teams require the ability to verify that their network designs will operate as intended to provide cross-vendor and cross-environment network assurance. The PoC will demonstrate ease of deployment, with a focus on Automated Intent Inference, which intelligently identifies and verifies intent without requiring user setup. Finally, the PoC will highlight applicability across multiple areas of focus, including verification of portable security policies as identified by the Software-Defined Security Services Working Group.

When: 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Metropolitan Pavilion - South Pavilion

124 West 19th Street

New York, NY 10011

Why: Veriflow's Continuous Network Verification platform is built specifically to enable enterprises, government agencies and service providers to reduce downtime and improve protection by eliminating outages and vulnerabilities in the network in any environment. The Veriflow platform -- which takes on today's messy brown-field deployments -- is also an important first step into intent-based networking. The platform reduces Opex by automating manual processes and freeing up network resources to focus on more strategic tasks, and it improves compliance by dynamically mapping, automatically documenting and auditing the network.

Veriflow's Continuous Network Verification platform assures network correctness, based on mathematical verification of the entire network state using advanced algorithms and a predictive model of network behavior. With Continuous Network Verification, Veriflow predicts network outages and vulnerabilities before they occur. The result is a dramatic improvement in network agility, design, implementation and operation, allowing for rigorous assurance of network resilience and protection. Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit www.veriflow.net and follow us on Twitter @veriflowsystems.