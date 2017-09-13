Veriflow Delivers Industry's First Verification Solution for Hybrid Cloud Networks

Veriflow significantly reduces risks associated with cloud adoption and pioneers intent inference to bring automated assurance to networks.

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Veriflow today achieved another industry milestone with the availability of the world's first verification solution for hybrid cloud networks and a significant update to its innovative Continuous Network Verification platform.

Veriflow's Continuous Network Verification platform is built specifically to enable enterprises, government agencies and service providers to reduce downtime and improve protection by eliminating outages and vulnerabilities in the network. The Veriflow platform reduces Opex by automating manual processes and freeing up network resources to focus on more strategic tasks, and it improves compliance by dynamically mapping, automatically documenting and auditing the network.

The innovations in Veriflow's updated Continuous Network Verification platform include the following:

CloudPredict

The rapid growth of cloud adoption increases the chances of misconfigurations that lead to network security vulnerabilities, compliance risk and application downtime. Organizations are balancing the benefits of public-cloud adoption with compromises in control, resilience, availability and security. Veriflow's new technology takes a significant step forward for the industry by allowing organizations -- for the first time ever -- to verify hybrid networks spanning public clouds and on-premises infrastructure. With Veriflow CloudPredict, now available for Amazon Web Services (AWS), networking and security operations teams can gain visibility into hybrid networks. The end-to-end network-state awareness provides insights that enable organizations to take action to securely manage mission-critical workloads and protect sensitive data, whether it is in physical, virtual or cloud environments.

Automated Intent Inference

Ever-growing complex networks can be prone to vulnerabilities and outages induced by human error. While Veriflow's intent verification rigorously ensures that the network matches the business intent, the reality of an operational network involves contending with hundreds of network changes per month, churn in personnel and lack of up-to-date documentation, often making it difficult even to specify the intent. Now, by intelligently inferring business goals with zero input from the user, Veriflow's Intent Inference automates thousands of network-wide checks that assure network availability, resilience and protection, and pinpoints network misconfigurations that can result in outages and security vulnerabilities.

Preflight

Veriflow Preflight allows users to run a "what-if" scenario analysis during the planning process before making a network change. This analysis predicts how changes to a device may affect network behavior, filling in a missing step in network management workflow to remove the risk changes may cause.

Dynamic Diff

Veriflow Dynamic Diff compares any two snapshots of the network and identifies changes for planning, analysis and compliance purposes. This innovation provides complete visibility into and graceful management of changes to the network, speeding up troubleshooting and reconciliation of network behavior.

Together, these new capabilities allow networking and security teams to automatically gain a baseline understanding of the totality of their network, even across cloud virtual networks and multi-vendor on-premises networks. This understanding enables teams to bring a DevOps-style workflow to networks, improving agility by continuously assuring that business objectives are maintained throughout the design, implementation and operation of networks.

"With the shift toward IBN, or intent-based networking, networking teams will quickly recognize how essential continuous network verification is; it is a game-changing innovation and a leap forward for the industry," said James Brear, president and CEO of Veriflow. "Since our public launch in November 2016, Veriflow has innovated aggressively, grown its customer base, received industry recognition from Barclays and RSA, and was named a Gartner Cool Vendor."

