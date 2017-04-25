Veriflow Named a 2017 Cool Vendor in Enterprise Networking by Gartner

Cool Vendors Provide Innovative Ways to Improve Network Agility, Increase Network Availability and Optimize Costs Within Enterprise Networks

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Veriflow today announced that it has been named to the list of "Cool Vendors" in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Enterprise Networking, authored April 17, 2017 by Andrew Lerner, Vivek Bhalla, Ted Corbett and Joe Skorupa. Per the report's authors, "I&O leaders responsible for networking must transform their networks from fragile to agile to facilitate digital business initiatives. The vendors in this research provide innovative ways to improve network agility, increase network availability and optimize costs within enterprise networks." The full report can be downloaded here: https://www.veriflow.net/gartner-cool-vendor-network-uptime/?utm_source=pr

According to Gartner, "Enterprise networks are a critical component of all businesses, and an increasingly important component to digital business and driving 'digital to the core.' The result is that networking requirements are changing as digitalization, cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT) and mobility see stronger adoption. Further, pressure is constant to reduce or maintain costs while improving network agility, but without sacrificing availability." The report further mentions, "However, based on our client interactions, the enterprise network is seen as a barrier to overall infrastructure agility. Key reasons for this include:

A culture of risk aversion to avoid downtime, ultimately leading to years of incremental change (see "Avoid These 'Bottom Ten' Networking Worst Practices").

Similarly, there is limited automation in networking, as most network changes are manually driven."

Veriflow is designed to eliminate network outages and vulnerabilities across complex networks. Using patented continuous network verification algorithms, Veriflow's software predicts all possible network-wide behavior and mathematically verifies adherence to desired security and resilience policies. Veriflow provides the key solutions of network segmentation and vulnerability detection, availability and resilience, continuous compliance and rapid incident response, which allows enterprises to take an intent-based approach to their networks. Veriflow's continuous network verification instils a new level of confidence into network deployments, enabling agility while assuring network availability and protection.

"In 2017 alone, we've already seen multiple major networks experience outages due to human error. As complexity and change continue to complicate today's networks, there is a growing need for a solution that can proactively detect and prevent outages and vulnerabilities. Veriflow's continuous network verification does just that, as it provides predictive analysis of the network and allows network teams to take a more intent-based approach," said James Brear, president and chief executive officer at Veriflow. "We are deeply honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Enterprise Networking. We believe this recognition highlights our unique approach to ensuring today's networks stay available and resilient."

