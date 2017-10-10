Veriflow Recognized on CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors List for Networking/VoIP

Veriflow's Pioneering Verification Solution Reduces Downtime and Improves Protection by Eliminating Outages and Vulnerabilities in the Network

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Veriflow announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Veriflow to its 2017 Emerging Vendors list in the Networking/VoIP category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

Veriflow's Continuous Network Verification platform is built specifically to enable enterprises, government agencies and service providers to reduce downtime and improve protection by eliminating outages and vulnerabilities in the network. The Veriflow platform reduces Opex by automating manual processes and freeing up network resources to focus on more strategic tasks, and it improves compliance by dynamically mapping, automatically documenting and auditing the network.

In September, the company announced a major update to its signature platform when it introduced the industry's first verification solution for hybrid cloud networks.

"It is an honor to be recognized by CRN for the innovative work we've done helping organizations eliminate network vulnerabilities and outages," said James Brear, president and CEO of Veriflow. "Using Veriflow, our customers are gaining a baseline understanding of the totality of their networks, even across cloud virtual networks and multi-vendor on-premises networks. Our software platform has improved our customers' network agility by continuously ensuring that business objectives are maintained throughout the design, implementation and operation of their networks."

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

The Emerging Vendors: Networking/VoIP list is featured online at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @veriflowsystems to @CRN 2017 Emerging Vendors list #CRNEV www.crn.com/emergingvendors

Demo

To request a demo, please visit: https://www.veriflow.net/demo/?utm_source=pr

Social

Visit the Veriflow blog: http://veriflow.net/blog/

Follow Veriflow on Twitter: @VeriflowSystems

Follow Veriflow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veriflow-systems

Follow Veriflow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veriflowsystems/

About Veriflow

Veriflow's Continuous Network Verification platform assures network correctness, based on mathematical verification of the entire network state using advanced algorithms and a predictive model of network behavior. With Continuous Network Verification, Veriflow predicts network outages and vulnerabilities before they occur. The result is a dramatic improvement in network agility, design, implementation and operation, allowing for rigorous assurance of network resilience and protection. Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit www.veriflow.net and follow us on Twitter @veriflowsystems.