Platform Recognized for its Continuous Network Verification Technology That Eliminates Vulnerabilities and Outages in Networks

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Veriflow today has been named one of 10 finalists in the RSA® Conference Innovation Sandbox Contest 2017 for its continuous network verification technology, which eliminates vulnerabilities and outages in networks. On Monday, February 13, 2017, Veriflow will have the opportunity to showcase its information security technology to the Innovation Sandbox Contest panel of judges for a chance to be named "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017."

The Innovation Sandbox Contest promotes new approaches to information security technology, provides advice and counsel for entrepreneurs, and exposes the RSA Conference community to venture capitalists, industry experts, senior-level business practitioners and thought leaders.

"It's no secret that past winners of this honor have become successful additions to the information security industry, and there's no doubt this year's crop of finalists will produce another hit," said Sandra Toms, vice president at RSA and curator of RSA Conference. "This event gives startups the kind of visibility and validation that can easily turn into high growth and increased funding, which we expect to continue with this year's top 10."

Modern networks are very complex and dynamic and cannot be secured by traditional solutions that use a device-by-device approach. Veriflow's continuous network verification technology, inspired by the field of formal verification, looks at the entire network as one system to prevent outages and vulnerabilities. It verifies security and resilience policies and provides powerful search and visualization capabilities. Veriflow enables network and security engineers to use an intent-based approach to segmentation, availability, compliance and incident response.

"We are honored to have our technology recognized by the RSA Conference, and we look forward to showing how we are able to better secure today's complex networks through continuous network verification," said James Brear, president and CEO of Veriflow. "2016 was a great year for the company. We secured funding from NEA and Menlo Ventures, won the Barclays 2016 Open Innovation Challenge Award, officially launched our platform and announced customer wins. In 2017, we are looking forward to continuing our leadership in intent-based network design and operation."

"RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" will be determined at the conclusion of the Innovation Sandbox Contest after each finalist gives a short presentation to a panel of judges that includes Asheem Chandna, partner at Greylock Partners; Gerhard Eschelbeck, vice president of security and privacy engineering at Google; Niloofar Razi Howe, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, RSA Corporate; Patrick Heim, head of trust and security at DropBox; and Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist of Cryptography Research division at Rambus.

Additional information about "RSAC Most Innovative Startup 2017" and Innovation Sandbox Contest can be found at: https://www.rsaconference.com/events/us17/agenda/innovation-sandbox-contest.

About Veriflow

Veriflow brings formal verification to network infrastructure for the first time, continuously ensuring your network operates as intended. Veriflow predicts outages before they impact the business, and vulnerabilities before they are exploited, allowing IT teams to operate secure and resilient networks. Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit veriflow.net and follow us on Twitter @veriflowsystems.

About RSA Conference

RSA® Conference is the premier series of global events where the world talks security and leadership gathers, advances and emerges. Whether attending in the U.S., the EMEA region, or the Asia-Pacific region, RSA Conference events are where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and get access to the people, content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies to win, grow and do their best. It is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in security today. For information on events, online programming and the most up-to-date news pertaining to the information security industry visit www.rsaconference.com.