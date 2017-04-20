Veriflow to Present at ONUG Spring 2017

Demonstration to Show How Veriflow Eliminates Vulnerabilities and Outages Using Continuous Network Verification

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Veriflow today announced that Vice President of Product Management Milind Kulkarni will present at this year's ONUG Spring 2017 conference, where he will show how the company's technology eliminates vulnerabilities and outages using continuous network verification. The demonstration will take place at the Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF on April 25 and 26 in San Francisco.

Who: The semiannual Open Networking User Group (ONUG) conference draws innovative IT leaders and representatives to drive the digital shift and advocate for open infrastructure solutions. ONUG stems from the need for a more user-focused open networking conference. As an active ONUG member, Veriflow has made several technical contributions in ONUG Working Groups.

"We are delighted to have Veriflow joining the ONUG Community and demonstrating at their first ONUG event this week. An innovator in improving the resilience of open network systems, Veriflow is proving their commitment to IT executives and business leaders by sharing their solutions in securing networks from outages and vulnerabilities. We are confident that their insights will assist in moving the open infrastructure industry forward," said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, ONUG.

What: Milind Kulkarni's presentation will exhibit how Veriflow's technology addresses key requirements of the Monitoring & Analytics 2.0 Initiative as well as the Software-Defined Security Services Working Group.

When: 11:15 a.m. PT on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Where: Fisher Banquet West Hall

Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF

1675 Owens Street

San Francisco, CA 94158

Why: Veriflow applies a fundamentally new approach to real-time understanding of the network's behavior. By applying mathematical principles of formal verification to complicated networks, Veriflow's continuous network verification platform predicts network-wide behavior and can eliminate network outages and vulnerabilities before they happen. The platform allows administrators to guarantee that their business intent aligns with what the network is doing in reality, and interactively search and visualize the network during incident response. The Veriflow technology normalizes and collects cross-vendor state, enabling advanced analytics as envisioned by the Monitoring & Analytics 2.0 Initiative. The technology also assures the network is up to par with security policy as required by the Software Defined Security Services Working Group.

About Veriflow:

Veriflow brings formal verification to network infrastructure for the first time, continuously ensuring your network operates as intended. Veriflow predicts outages before they impact the business, and vulnerabilities before they are exploited, allowing IT teams to operate secure and resilient networks. Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit veriflow.net and follow us on Twitter @veriflowsystems.