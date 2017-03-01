Veriflow Wins Tech Trailblazers' Security Trailblazer Award

Platform Recognized for its Continuous Network Verification Technology, which Eliminates Vulnerabilities and Outages in Networks

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Veriflow, the network outage and vulnerability prevention company, today announced that Tech Trailblazers has named Veriflow the winner in the security category of its Trailblazers Awards. The company's technology was recognized for its ability to model, manage and protect networks from vulnerabilities and outages.

The Tech Trailblazers Awards are the first independent and dedicated awards programs for enterprise information technology startups. The awards highlight the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology areas such as cloud, security, IoT, mobile and many more. Shortlists were selected by a panel of leading IT industry experts and then opened to public vote.

"We have seen an unparalleled standard of startups shaking up the enterprise tech space this year. The public and our judges have chosen a stellar selection of winners who will be the ones to watch in 2017. The Tech Trailblazers' team wishes them all continued outstanding success over the coming year," said Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer, The Tech Trailblazers Awards.

Modern networks are very complex and dynamic and cannot be secured by traditional solutions that use a device-by-device approach. Veriflow's continuous network verification technology, inspired by the field of formal verification, looks at the entire network as one system to prevent outages and vulnerabilities. The technology verifies security and resilience policies and provides powerful search and visualization capabilities. Veriflow enables network and security engineers to use an intent-based approach to segmentation, availability, compliance and incident response.

"It is an honor to win this year's Tech Trailblazers' Security Trailblazers Award," said James Brear, president and CEO of Veriflow. "Through our platform, we are changing the way organizations are thinking about network resilience. The need for intent-based, business-focused networking is continuing to grow, and Veriflow is proud to be on the forefront of meeting business's needs with our continuous network verification."

About Veriflow

Veriflow brings formal verification to network infrastructure for the first time, continuously ensuring your network operates as intended. Veriflow predicts outages before they impact the business, and vulnerabilities before they are exploited, allowing IT teams to operate secure and resilient networks. Veriflow is backed by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Menlo Ventures, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. To learn more, visit veriflow.net and follow us on Twitter @veriflowsystems.