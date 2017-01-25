Verizon Digital Media Services and Distil Networks Partner to Provide Best-in-Class Bot Detection and Mitigation Solutions

New offering will expand Verizon Digital Media Services' web security portfolio and deepen its multi-layered defense approach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Distil Networks, Inc., the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, and Verizon Digital Media Services, the next-generation digital media platform, today announce a partnership to deliver superior bot protection deployed on Verizon's acclaimed Edgecast Content Delivery Network (CDN). The partnership will enhance Verizon Digital Media Services' suite of security features, now incorporating protection against a wide-range of automated threats including: web scraping, application denial of service, account takeover, transaction fraud and digital ad fraud. The service is available immediately to Verizon Digital Media Services customers.

Distil offers the only easy and accurate way to defend websites against malicious bots -- without impacting legitimate users. By monitoring each page request and building a fingerprint of each incoming connection, Distil allows customers to accurately detect bots in real time and then provide mitigation options.

"Malicious bots are more sophisticated than ever and quickly becoming the biggest threat to web applications," said Rami Essaid, CEO of Distil Networks. "By partnering with Distil, Verizon Digital Media Services has added to its layered defense approach to website security, now offering customers protection against a myriad of malicious bot attacks. We are honored to have been selected as a partner by one of the largest IT infrastructure and security providers in the world."

"We pride ourselves in providing our customers with the best-in-class security tools that are easy to deploy, maintain and scale," said Ralf Jacob, president for Verizon Digital Media Services. "With Distil's accurate and proactive approach to protecting against sophisticated malicious bots, we are pleased to expand our security offerings to thwart web bot attacks."

The Edgecast CDN includes top tier enterprise website security products that proactively protect websites against a wide range of attacks, ensuring the fast, secure delivery of web content, anywhere in the world. A cloud-based Web Application Firewall defends against a variety of attacks including OWASP Top 10 and HTTP flood attacks. Automated anti-DDoS technologies have been integrated directly into the Edgecast CDN core and ensure protection at the network level. A front-line engineering team -- available 24/7 year-round -- engages in real-time traffic monitoring in two Network Operations Centers.

Distil Networks and Verizon Digital Media Services will present the "Better Together - A Partnership for Mitigating Bad Bots" webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 8th at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to further discuss the benefits of bot detection and mitigation services. To register, visit http://bit.ly/2ka4jrL.

To learn more about Verizon Digital Media Services' Edgecast CDN security solutions, visit http://vd.ms/2k8DhEA.

To learn more about Verizon Digital Media Services' partnership opportunities, visit http://bit.ly/2jDsgYk.

About Distil Networks

Distil Networks, the global leader in bot detection and mitigation, is the only proactive and precise way to mitigate bad bots across web applications, mobile and APIs. With Distil, you automatically block 99.9% of malicious traffic without impacting legitimate users. Distil Web Security defends websites against web scraping, competitive data mining, account takeovers, transaction fraud, unauthorized vulnerability scans, spam, man-in-the-middle attacks, digital ad fraud, and downtime. Distil API Security protects public and partner-facing APIs against developer errors, integration bugs, automated scraping, and web and mobile hijacking. For more information on Distil Networks, visit us at https://www.distilnetworks.com or follow @DISTIL on Twitter.

About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services is the industry's only single, end-to-end digital media platform that can prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The platform is built on the world's largest, most connected network, and has over 95 points of presence on five continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company provides the foundational components in the websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world's largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Verizon Digital Media Services is part of AOL Inc. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services continues to change the way the world watches at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.