Veronica Webb and Dr. Oz Garcia to Stream Live Event Using Blingby Live

Fashion icon and renowned author and nutritionist will open up about their 20-year relationship and personal life experiences while offering viewers through Blingby Live real-time omni-channel engagement on Facebook and other online channels

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Blingby, the world's advert-free, video content streaming and native ecommerce platform, today announced that fashion industry icon, Veronica Webb, and Dr. Oz Garcia, renowned author and nutritionist, will use Blingby Live to live stream an event on Friday, April 7, 2017, at 12:00 PM EST. Both Dr. Garcia and Ms. Webb will share personal experiences that helped shape their lives and establish their positions as globally-recognized lifestyle influencers and entrepreneurs.

Launched in January 2017, Blingby Live is a video hosting and live streaming service with real-time push capabilities.

"Blingby delivers a continuously evolving, fully immersive, visual digital experience that has delivered exceptionally high user engagement and conversion rates, 100% completion rates, and zero percent bounce rates," said Blingby CEO and Founder, Marcia Favale.

Powered by Blingby Live, viewers can not only watch the 1-on-1 dialogue in real-time, but will also be able to simultaneously purchase on-screen items through the bbStream and access details and other information she and Dr. Garcia will discuss. Unlike other live video technology hosted on Facebook and other social platforms, Blingby is not platform restrictive. It's architected as an omni-channel digital marketing offering available to viewers on third-party websites, on Facebook dedicated pages, and on blingby.com whilst even being able to be linked with other social media.

Friday's event is accessible to the public on:

Veronica Webb Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/VeronicaWebbSuperModel/app/106171216118819/

Webb on the Fly, Veronica Webb's Lifestyle Blog:

http://www.webbonthefly.com/experience/

Dr. Oz Garcia's Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/ozgarciahealth/app/106171216118819/

Blingby's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/bbmeblingby/app/106171216118819/

Dr. Oz Garcia's Website: https://ozgarcia.com/live-stream/

Blingby: https://blingby.com/video/veronica-webb-and-oz-garcia-live

Blingby users watch, buy, book or rent the styles and places that inspire them. Of note, is that use cases for Blingby extend beyond fashion, lifestyle, and travel industries. The innovative solution is adaptable to myriad vertical markets, and third-parties can license and customize Blingby's bbStream technology for use on their respective online platforms.

"By integrating Blingby's bbStream technology, brands are not restricted to only streaming video," added Marcia Favale. "With Blingby technology, Live events evolve into a truly interactive experience in which viewing and purchasing are offered seamlessly and simultaneously -- without any obvious advertisements. It's an immersive and unique experience."

About Blingby

Blingby founded in 2014, is a video content delivery and ecommerce marketing and advertising platform engaging users in 185 countries. Blingby empowers marketers by providing them with a powerful, engaging and advert-less platform where the video and the proprietary bbStream experience drives user interaction. Blingby technology supports native and live streaming. Blingby is currently available on the web at www.blingby.com and on third-party websites, social media and as an Android or iOS mobile app through Google Play and iTunes.