Versa Networks Awarded for Excellence in Both Cloud Security and SD-WAN by TMC

Company's Cloud IP Platform Wins 2017 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award and 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Award

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named Versa's Cloud IP Platform a winner of both the 2017 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award and the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Award.

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Excellence Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

"Congratulations to Versa Networks," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Versa's Cloud IP Platform has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software-Defined Wide Area Networks. I look forward to continued excellence from Versa Networks into 2018 and beyond."

"Adding two more national awards, specifically for SD-WAN and cloud security, is further validation of Versa's unique approach in delivering integrated SD-WAN and SD-Security solutions, also known as SD-Branch," said Mark Weiner, CMO of Versa Networks. "As a trusted source for cloud computing, networking and IT professionals, TMCnet is a respected authority that is recognizing Versa as a leader in delivering cost-effective, flexible network and security functions to help drive the digital transformation of today's businesses."

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged or impacted cloud computing in their efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce Versa's Cloud IP Platform as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award," Tehrani continued. "Versa Networks is being honored for their achievement in bringing security innovation and excellence to the cloud market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

Versa's Cloud IP Platform integrates a comprehensive set of networking and security functions. It is built on cloud principles to provide flexibility and elasticity for easy, highly scalable and secure deployments. Versa is unique among software-defined networking vendors, providing an end-to-end solution that both simplifies and secures the WAN/branch office network. Based completely on software, Versa's solution delivers a broad set of capabilities for building agile and secure enterprise networks, as well as highly efficient managed service offerings.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is an innovative vendor in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform the WAN and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade NFV software provides unmatched agility, cost savings, and flexibility, compared to traditional network hardware. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures. For more information visit https://www.versa-networks.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.