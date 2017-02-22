Versa Networks Co-Founder and its Chief Marketing Officer to Speak at Pacific Crest Emerging Tech Summit 2017

Co-Founder and CDO Kumar Mehta to Discuss SD-WAN Market and Showcase Versa Solutions; CMO Mark Weiner to Discuss the Future of SDN and Network Connectivity

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and software-defined security (SD-Security) solutions, today announced that company Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer Kumar Mehta will talk about what's happening in the SD-WAN market and highlight adoption of the company's product portfolio at this year's Pacific Crest Emerging Tech Summit 2017, taking place February 28 and March 1 in San Francisco. Versa Chief Marketing Officer Mark Weiner will be presenting on a panel and will join executives from Masergy, Expereo and Colt Telecom to share insight on the future of software-defined networks and network connectivity.

Who:

Kumar Mehta, co-founder and Chief Development Officer, holds a proven track record of blazing new technology trails in Silicon Valley. Kumar launched his start-up, Versa Networks, to provide true software-based WAN solutions for service providers and larger enterprises. Prior to that, he served as VP of Engineering at Juniper Networks. Kumar's work at Juniper resulted in multiple blockbuster product deliveries, including the market-leading metro and carrier Ethernet solution, the MX series.

Mark Weiner is chief marketing officer at Versa Networks, where he brings over twenty five years of leadership and market creation experience in the networking, security, cloud and data center sectors. Prior to joining Versa, Mark served as CMO/VP of marketing at Centrify, StorSimple (acquired by Microsoft), Virtela (acquired by NTT), NetScaler (acquired by Citrix), and Redback Networks (RBAK), as well as led marketing for multiple business units at Cisco. He is also an adjunct professor at Santa Clara University.

What:

The "Future of SDN & Network Connectivity" panel will discuss the ongoing evolution of today's $30B+ enterprise networking market to a software-centric model, and look at the rapid adoption of SD-WAN as a specific example.

Kumar will provide insight on how the SD-WAN market is rapidly evolving and gaining traction, and what implications that has for users, service providers and networking vendors.

When:

Mark Weiner's panel: "Future of SDN & Network"

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

11 a.m. PT

Kumar Mehta's talk:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Pacific Crest Emerging Tech Summit 2017

Park Central

50 Third Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Why:

The networking industry is currently in a major transformation. The delivery of networking services was the exclusive domain of fixed, proprietary hardware appliances. However today, software combined with major advances in commodity x86 architectures and virtualization have ushered in a new era in networking. Virtualized network functions -- a core component of NFV -- are the network architecture where L3-L7 network services are virtualized in software and decoupled from the underlying hardware. Utilizing this NFV approach to network functions makes rolling out new or upgrading existing services faster, more flexible and less complex, while significantly reducing capital costs and operational overhead.

Interview Opportunities:

To schedule a time to speak with Kumar Mehta and Mark Weiner, contact Versa@10Fold.com.

More Information

Follow Versa Networks on @versanetworks

To request a demo, please visit Versa Networks at http://www.versa-networks.com/request-a-demo.

About Versa Networks

Founded by network industry veterans, Versa Networks is an innovative vendor in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform the WAN and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade NFV software provides unmatched agility, cost savings, and flexibility, compared to traditional network hardware. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.versa-networks.com.