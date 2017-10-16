Versa Networks Demonstrating Secure SD-WAN and uCPE at ONUG Fall 2017

Showcasing How Versa Cloud IP Platform Addresses Enterprise Multi-Cloud Connectivity and Security Requirements

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, will demonstrate secure SD-WAN and unified customer premises equipment (uCPE) in a multi-cloud environment at the ONUG Fall Conference, October 17 & 18, 2017.

Versa will demonstrate how its Cloud IP Platform can be deployed to provide a secure SD-WAN and uCPE platform across a multi-cloud and hybrid WAN architecture, showcasing how a next-generation WAN and branch can be dynamically deployed across multiple clouds. This solution will address the complexities of multi-cloud connectivity and orchestration along with how to solve the issue of branch appliance sprawl by consolidating services into the Versa platform to software-define the branch office.

Versa CEO Kelly Ahuja will be co-presenting a production case study with a large financial services customer about the hands-on learnings of a major SD-WAN deployment. The session will provide insights into how they envisioned the goals for a nationwide SD-WAN, and what learnings and results they've achieved to date. They will share best practices and things to consider for an SD-WAN project, including how to properly incorporate security into the deployment.

"We are delighted to have Versa joining ONUG Fall 2017. Marking their fourth year in the ONUG Community, Versa's commitment to providing network and security solutions for service providers and enterprises is clear. They are a valued contributor and leader in integrating multiple security functions while simplifying operations, and we look forward to hearing their demonstration this week," said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chair, ONUG.

Demonstration Time and Details:

What: Versa Secure SD-WAN and uCPE in a Multi-Cloud Architecture

Who: Dogu Narin, Senior Director of Product Management & Sunitha Managa, Sr. Technical Marketing Engineer

When: October 18th 2017 at 2:10 p.m. EST

Presentation Time and Details:

What: Real Learnings from a Nationwide SD-WAN Financial Network Deployment

Who: Kelly Ahuja, CEO Versa Networks

When: October 17th 2017 at 1:40 p.m. EST

Where: The ONUG Fall 2017 Proof of Concept Theater at the Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY. Register to attend.

