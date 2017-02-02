Versa Networks Executive to Speak on Multiple SD-WAN and NFV Panels at ITEXPO East 2017

Senior Director of Product Management Dogu Narin to discuss benefits and use cases of Software-Defined WAN and Network Function Virtualization

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and software-defined security (SD-Security) solutions, today announced that Versa Networks Senior Director of Product Management Dogu Narin will share insight as a panelist for the "Demystifying Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)" and the "How Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is Reshaping Managed Services in the 21st Century" panels at this year's ITEXPO East 2017, taking place February 8 - 10 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Who:

Dogu Narin, Senior Director Product Management at Versa Networks, is a networking veteran with a proven track record of over 22 years of experience at various companies, including Juniper Networks and Bay Networks / Nortel. Prior to joining Versa, Dogu was responsible for NFV and Cloud domains, including orchestration, vCPE/uCPE, SD-WAN, cloud managed branch and other respective products and programs at Juniper.

What:

The "Demystifying SD-WAN" panel, featuring SD-WAN professionals, will provide insight on how SD-WAN can help address the application challenges faced by enterprise networking teams. The session will review primary and advanced SD-WAN technology, and include use cases from Versa Networks' service provider and enterprise customer base.

The "How NFV is Reshaping Managed Services in the 21st Century" panel will explore how NFV technology can help restore a service provider's service profitability by making it easier to design and roll out new services while ditching complex and expensive proprietary hardware. Panelists will discuss how virtualized network functions (VNFs) can augment an MSP's offerings, increase margins, agility and total addressable market.

When:

"Demystifying SD-WAN"

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

1 to 1:55 p.m. ET

"How NFV is Reshaping Managed Services in the 21st Century"

Thursday, February 9, 2017

Where:

ITEXPO East

Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center

1950 Eisenhower Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Why:

The networking industry is currently in a major transformation. The delivery of networking services was the exclusive domain of fixed, proprietary hardware appliances. However today, software combined with major advances in commodity x86 architectures and virtualization have ushered in a new era in networking. Virtualized network functions -- a core component of NFV -- are the network architecture where L3-L7 network services are virtualized in software and decoupled from the underlying hardware. Utilizing this NFV approach to network functions makes rolling out new or upgrading existing services faster, more flexible and less complex, while significantly reducing capital costs and operational overhead.

Interview Opportunities: To schedule a time to speak with Dogu Narin, contact Versa@10Fold.com.

More Information

Follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks

To request a demo, please visit Versa Networks at http://www.versa-networks.com/request-a-demo.

About Versa Networks

Founded by network industry veterans, Versa Networks is an innovative vendor in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform the WAN and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade NFV software provides unmatched agility, cost savings, and flexibility, compared to traditional network hardware. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, and Verizon Ventures. For more information visit http://www.versa-networks.com.