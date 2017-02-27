Versa Networks to Highlight SD-WAN Solution with Dell EMC and VMware at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and software-defined security (SD-Security) solutions, today announced that Versa Networks CEO Kelly Ahuja along with senior executives from Dell EMC and VMware will be showcasing a joint SD-WAN solution at VMware's booth (Hall 3 Stand 3K10) at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28. The company will also be demonstrating their solution at VMware's vCloud NFV Partner Ecosystem Kiosk throughout the duration of the conference.

Who: Kelly Ahuja is a seasoned industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in networking and telecommunications. He currently serves on the board of directors for two startups in Silicon Valley. Kelly spent 18 years at Cisco rooted in the design and deployment of telecommunications networks. He was most recently SVP of Service Provider Business, Products and Solutions at Cisco where he was responsible for developing and managing the service provider segment strategy and portfolio. Kelly held several other senior executive roles at Cisco, including SVP and GM of the Mobility Business Group, Chief Architect for the Service Provider business, and SVP and GM of the Service Provider Routing Technology Group.

What: Versa Networks will be discussing and demonstrating its validated SD-WAN and vCPE solution with partners Dell EMC and VMware. The solution is based on the Dell Embedded Box PC 5000, VMware vCloud NFV and Versa SD-WAN and SD-Security.

One of the primary values of this SD-WAN and vCPE solution is that it has been rigorously tested for interoperability of the software elements. Dell EMC, VMware and Versa understand the risks that software-defined and cloud environments pose for service providers, and have devoted a substantial amount of effort to making sure it works simply, automatically and from end-to-end.

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2017

1:30 p.m. Central European Time Zone

Where: Mobile World Congress

Hall 3 Stand 3K10

Why: The networking industry is currently in a major transformation. The delivery of networking services was the exclusive domain of fixed, proprietary hardware appliances. However today, software combined with major advances in commodity x86 architectures and virtualization have ushered in a new era in networking. Virtualized network functions (VNF) -- a core component of NFV -- are the network architecture where L3-L7 network services are virtualized in software and decoupled from the underlying hardware. Utilizing this NFV approach to network functions makes rolling out new or upgrading existing services faster, more flexible and less complex, while significantly reducing capital costs and operational overhead.

