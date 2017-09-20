Versa Networks Invited to Present SD-WAN and SD-Security on Multiple Global Technology Panels

Leadership team to discuss issues around the deployment of software-defined networking and architecting next-generation managed services

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of next-generation software-based networking and security solutions, today announced that several members of the Versa leadership team will participate on numerous industry panels around the world through the month of September. During the various panels, Versa Networks' Mark Weiner, chief marketing officer, Hector Avalos, vice president of EMEA sales and business development, and Dogu Narin, senior director of product management, will provide insights into issues surrounding the deployment of software-defined networking and security to address WAN challenges, and service providers' use of virtualized network functions (VNF) to develop and operate next-generation managed services.

"We're honored to participate in these highly relevant conferences and share Versa's forward thinking and customer learnings in evolving networking and security from hardware to software-based," said Mark Weiner, chief marketing officer, Versa Networks.

Dogu Narin, Senior Director, Product Management, will be speaking at:

VNF World on September 21, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. PST at the Hyatt Regency, San Francisco Airport about the latest trends effecting global service providers as they increasingly deploy VNFs to build new managed business services.

about the latest trends effecting global service providers as they increasingly deploy VNFs to build new managed business services. Light Reading NFV & Carrier SDN on September 27 at 4:15 MST at the Westin in Westminster, CO about the evolution of SD-WAN from appliance-based to integrated NFV.

Mark Weiner, Chief Marketing Officer, will be presenting at:

SDxE The Software-Defined Enterprise Conference & Expo on September 27 at 8:40 a.m. CDT at the Austin Convention Center about the challenges, benefits, products and business implications associated with architecting a next-gen WAN.

Hector Avalos, VP of Sales and Business Development EMEA, will be participating in:

SD-WAN Summit Debate on September 26 in Paris, France about the ingredients of developing a successful managed SD-WAN service.

about the ingredients of developing a successful managed SD-WAN service. SD-WAN Summit Round Table Discussion on September 27 in Paris, France about WAN and Internet security issues such as how to handle network firewalls and malware protection, and the different options to provide enhanced security at the branch with SD-WAN.

Versa's Cloud IP Platform integrates a comprehensive set of networking and security functions. It is built on cloud principles to provide flexibility and elasticity for easy, highly scalable and secure deployments. Versa is unique among software-defined networking vendors, providing an end-to-end solution that both simplifies and secures the WAN/branch office network. Based completely on software, Versa's solution delivers a broad set of capabilities for building agile and secure enterprise networks, as well as highly efficient managed service offerings.

About Versa Networks

Founded by network industry veterans, Versa Networks is an innovative vendor in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform the WAN and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade NFV software provides unmatched agility, cost savings, and flexibility, compared to traditional network hardware. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures. For more information visit http://www.versa-networks.com.