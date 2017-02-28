Versa Networks Wins Tech Trailblazers Award

Company's SD-WAN and SD-Security Solution Named Winner of Virtualization Category

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and software-defined security (SD-Security) solutions, today announced that Tech Trailblazers has named Versa's SD-WAN and SD-Security solution winner of the virtualization category.

The Tech Trailblazers are a global awards program focused on rewarding the finest enterprise technology startups within various categories. Technology categories include big data, cloud, infosecurity, mobile, networking, storage, sustainable IT, emerging markets and virtualization.

"We have seen an unparalleled standard of startups shaking up the enterprise tech space this year. The public and our judges have chosen a stellar selection of winners who will be the ones to watch in 2017. The Tech Trailblazers' team wish them all continued outstanding success over the coming year," said Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer, The Tech Trailblazers Awards.

Versa Networks provides truly software-based SD-WAN and SD-Security combined with management, orchestration and analytics software. The Versa solution enables agile deployment of network and security functions by leveraging unique service-chaining and multi-tenant capabilities that simplify network architecture and operations. Running on low-cost hardware, Versa maximizes service provider and enterprise flexibility, agility and efficiency while eliminating proprietary appliances. Versa can reduce deployment time from days or weeks to hours while reducing TCO up to 80 percent.

"We are honored to be recognized by Tech Trailblazers for our SD-WAN and SD-Security solutions," said Mark Weiner, CMO of Versa Networks. "The networking industry is currently in a major transformation towards the inclusion of software combined advances in existing architectures and virtualization. Expect to see more software-defined innovations from us in the coming months that will further shape the way organizations think about their network architectures."

About Versa Networks

Founded by network industry veterans, Versa Networks is an innovative vendor in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform the WAN and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade NFV software provides unmatched agility, cost savings, and flexibility, compared to traditional network hardware. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.versa-networks.com.