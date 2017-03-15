Versa Networks Wins Third Consecutive INTERNET TELEPHONY Award

Company's SD-Security Solution Recognized for Network Security Excellence

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and software-defined security (SD-Security) solutions, today announced that INTERNET TELEPHONY has named Versa's SD-Security solution a winner of the 2016 Network Security Excellence Award. This award marks the third consecutive time a Versa solution has been honored by INTERNET TELEPHONY. In January, the publishing company named Versa's SD-WAN solution a winner of both a 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award and a 2017 Product of the Year Award.

Any company running a network could be a target for a hacker trying to get free service, gather other people's information or cause reckless damage. Managing and supporting users or guests traversing the network freely, while at the same time assuring they do not enable attackers, is 20 percent technology and 80 percent implementation. This award highlights not only the technologies but also the operability and best practices required for implementing proper network security.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Versa Networks with a Network Security Excellence Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our distinguished judges, Versa's SD-Security has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from Versa."

Versa SD-Security solutions simplify the deployment, operation and monitoring of a comprehensive, integrated set of network security functions at enterprise branch offices. Instead of deploying proprietary hardware devices and software packages at the branch using multiple management portals and support resources, enterprises or MSSPs can deploy a single instance of Versa FlexVNF software on a white-box appliance to provide a wide set of virtualized network security functions that seamlessly work together. The solution simply "calls home" (after multi-factor authentication) and self-provisions -- eliminating days of costly deployment time and truck rolls. The result is much lower Capex/Opex with much faster time-to-service and simpler ongoing management.

"We are honored to be recognized with a Network Security Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY," said Mark Weiner, CMO of Versa Networks. "Our SD-Security for the branch office provides more layers of security for better defense-in-depth, when and where you need them. This gives organizations the flexibility to deploy the right security functions necessary to meet an increasingly complex threat landscape while reducing deployment times and operational complexity while significantly reducing Capex and operating costs."

The winners of the 2016 INTERNET TELEPHONY Network Security Excellence Award will be announced in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About Versa Networks

Founded by network industry veterans, Versa Networks is an innovative vendor in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform the WAN and branch networks to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade NFV software provides unmatched agility, cost savings, and flexibility, compared to traditional network hardware. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.versa-networks.com.