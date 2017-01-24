Versa Networks Wins Two INTERNET TELEPHONY Awards

Company's SD-WAN Solution Takes Home NFV Product of the Year and Product of the Year Awards

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Versa Networks, a leading provider of software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN) and software-defined security (SD-Security) solutions, today announced that INTERNET TELEPHONY has named Versa's SD-WAN solution a winner of both a 2016 NFV Product of the Year Award and a 2017 Product of the Year Award.

The 2016 INTERNET TELEPHONY NFV Product of the Year Award recognizes those companies and solutions leading growth in the rapidly emerging network function virtualization (NFV) market. The 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award recognizes the most innovative and highest quality IP communications solutions brought to market.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Versa Networks. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Versa's SD-WAN solution has demonstrated innovation and will help drive continued growth in this rapidly evolving industry."

NFV has the ability to deliver higher levels of flexibility, agility and higher-value services to communication service providers. By virtualizing network functions on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware -- functions that previously required dedicated, purpose-built hardware -- service providers will find themselves able to react more rapidly to market trends, more effectively meet user demands, and more efficiently deliver new services and applications that will drive new revenue streams.

"Versa Networks' success in empowering major service providers is a result of our NFV- and pure software-based approach to networking and security," said Mark Weiner, CMO of Versa Networks. "Being recognized by TMC through both of these awards is a testament to the advancements we've made technologically, which are reflected in the continued adoption we're seeing in the market."

Key innovations in Versa's solution are based on two core design parameters -- building a purely software- and NFV-based solution, and building the solution to be 100% multi-tenant and operable/scalable to global telecom deployments. What's more, a major unique Versa innovation is the integrated and broad set of security functions available in Versa FlexVNF, including next-gen firewall, secure web gateway and anti-virus/intrusion protection. The SD-Security feature enables users to avoid purchasing additional costly security equipment required when deploying point SD-WAN products.

