Versatile Power's Programmable Supplies Feature Remote Sense without Wires

New BENCH XR 600W power supply series uses patent-pending digital control technique to eliminate extra wires and the associated noise and ground loop problems common with conventional remote sense

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Versatile Power, producer of programmable laboratory bench and OEM power supplies, introduces its BENCH XR line of 600W programmable supplies. BENCH XR power supplies are the industry's first to provide accurate point-of-load voltage regulation over a wide range of load conditions -- without the use of an auxiliary remote sense circuit. Remote sense is implemented utilizing the Versatile Power's patent-pending digital control to instantaneously adjust the voltage at the output terminals in response to changes in output current. This innovative technique eliminates output noise that is often introduced by conventional remote sense wiring. In addition, by eliminating the remote sense wiring, the BENCH XR is not susceptible to failures caused by ground loops or reverse polarity sense wiring connections.

The BENCH XR series of 600W programmable power supplies are packaged in a compact, 1U, ½-rack width enclosure. Five models provide for output voltage and current ranging from 30V to 400V and 2.5A to 33 A. Digital display of output current and point-of-load voltage is provided. Multiple standard I/O interfaces (Ethernet, USB 2.0 and analog) facilitate setup and operation of test protocols. The BENCH XR series supports the Standard Commands for Programmable Instruments (SCPI) language.

"The package size of the BENCH XR is a real advantage in many test applications," said Jerry Price, Versatile Power CEO. "The ability to perform remote sense without any added wiring both simplifies set up and improves power supply performance and reliability."

Price: $1295

Delivery: In stock

About Versatile Power

Versatile Power has been involved in powering technological advances in programmable and OEM power supplies since 2002 when we were founded by a team of creative and experienced engineers in a wide range of disciplines. Our engineers are constantly exploring the boundaries to create new design architectures to outpace the rapidly changing landscape. This creativity has been rewarded in multiple patents encompassing a wide range of technologies and applications. We focus on high reliability, cost effective solutions utilizing digital architecture and modern assembly techniques. Versatile Power is located in the heart of Silicon Valley where all our engineering and manufacturing takes place. For more information, go to: www.versatilepower.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134418/Images/bench-880565ff62c08a6f9e53c303c6f9e8e2.jpg