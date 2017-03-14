Versus Systems, Inc. Appoints Avril Millar to Advisory Board

In-Game Prizing, Advertising and Promotions Engine Recruits Meaningful European Presence

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Versus Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "Versus") (CSE:VS)(CSE:VS.CN)(OTCQB:VRSSF)(FRANKFURT:BMVA) today brings on Avril Millar, author, director, and strategic advisor, to the Versus Systems advisory board. In her role as advisor to the Versus board of directors, Ms. Millar will consult on overall business strategy - in particular the advancement of Versus Systems into the European markets, and the development of prizing, advertising and promotions platforms.

"We are fortunate to be able to work with Avril Millar," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "Her work at FxPro alone, independent of her strategic expertise, her book 'The Kama Sutra of Work', and her contacts throughout Europe, make her a fantastic addition to the team."

"Interactive media continues to evolve and expand with virtual reality and augmented reality creating more ways to play, inviting more consumers into the fold," says Ms. Millar. "Versus has a unique approach to marketing to this audience with an engine that drives players, spectators, and streamers to new levels of engagement with brands. This engine has massive potential."

Avril Millar is a non-executive director of FxPro, PassFort and The Security Circle, and advises Kepler Partners and many others. A civil engineer by training, having then built her own Wealth Management business from the mid 80s over 20 years, she has spent the last decade since its sale entirely sector neutral, leveraging her extensive business knowledge, personal contacts and strategic vision to support her client companies and their Executive teams through step changes to sustainable success. She is also the author of The Kama Sutra of Work and the mother of an Olympian.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine featuring conditional prizing and dynamic regulatory compliance. Versus Systems allows game developers and publishers to provide players and spectators with a steady stream of fresh content in the form of prizes that players can select before they compete in-game. Prizes including gear, apparel, concert tickets, energy drinks, DLC, and cash - all from brands gamers care about like Rockstar, Han Cholo, Tier 1 Games and others. Versus wants every gamer at home to feel like an eSports phenomenon playing for real stakes and real prizes. See how Versus works here: https://youtu.be/a37iab8qGbY.

To learn more about Versus, see the website at www.versussystems.com, or watch their recent video on YouTube.

