Versus Systems, Inc. Partners With Rockstar Energy, Inc. to Expand Video Game Prizing and Promotions Engine

Player Rewards to Include Apparel, Energy Drinks, and More

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE:VS)(CSE:VS.CN)(OTCQB:VRSSF)(FRANKFURT:BMVA) today announced a partnership with Rockstar, Inc., manufacturers of Rockstar Energy Drink, to expand the Versus in-game prize offerings for video gamers. Players will compete in-game for exclusive access to Rockstar events, apparel, and branded products.

"Rockstar is a perfect partner for the Versus engine," said Matthew Pierce, CEO, Versus Systems. "Events, apparel, gear, and the iconic Rockstar Energy Drink - these are ideal rewards for so many gamers in so many games. We can't wait to start offering Rockstar prizing, and the Rockstar lifestyle, inside all Versus-enabled games."

"Versus has built a robust engine that makes it easy for us to reward gamers for their in-game performance," said Jason May, EVP of Marketing, Rockstar, Inc. "Versus allows gamers select a prize, like the latest Rockstar apparel designs, to compete for in-game. Winners can look forward to more than leaderboard dominance - real prizes will actually show up on their doorstep. Rockstar supports gaming - Versus gives us a new, really cool way to reward players!"

VersusSystems allows game developers and publishers to provide their players with a steady stream of fresh content in the form of cool prizes that players can pre-select before they compete in-game. Prizes including gear, apparel, concert tickets, energy drinks, DLC, and cash - all from brands gamers care about like Rockstar, Han Cholo, Tier 1 Games, and others. Versus wants every gamer at home to feel like an eSports phenomenon playing for real prizes. See how Versus works here: https://youtu.be/a37iab8qGbY.

Rockstar, Inc. is a leading producer of Energy Drinks and lifestyle products for people with active and exhausting lifestyles, from athletes to rock stars. Rockstar offers products at retail outlets in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Las Vegas, NV. Rockstar sponsors action sports, motor sports, concerts, artists, and live events across the globe. Rockstar has previously worked in the video gaming space with notable franchises such as Gears of War and Forza with Microsoft Studios and Xbox.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine featuring conditional prizing and dynamic regulatory compliance. To learn more about Versus, see the website at www.versussystems.com, or watch their recent video on YouTube.

Reader Advisory

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals, development of technology, timing of completion of technology and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company including the development of its technology, including the effectiveness of the technology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include consumer sentiment towards the Company's technology, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company in securities filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the content of the contents of this news release.