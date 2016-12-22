Versus Systems, Inc. Taps Gaming Industry Veteran Liz Pieri to Lead New Communications Effort

Prizing and Promotion Platform Expands Team as it Prepares for New Technology Launches and Partnerships in 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE:VS)(CSE:VS.CN)(OTCQB:VRSSF)(FRANKFURT:BMVA) today announced that it has retained gaming communications veteran Liz Pieri to support the company's technology and partnership expansions in the rapidly growing, online competitive gaming market.

Versus is a proprietary system that allows advertisers and brands, as well as video game developers and publishers to provide prizing to players and spectators for their in-game or in-app skills and behaviors wherever they play. The key to the Versus solution is the Conditional Prize Matching system which identifies player characteristics, including age, location, and in-game behaviors and achievements - and matches those characteristics to digital, as well as real-world prizes that the players want.

To learn more about Versus Systems, please view their video on YouTube.

"We are delighted with the response we have had to Versus Systems this year, from all members of the online competitive gaming ecosystem," said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. "We look forward to leveraging Liz's industry expertise and deep contacts in the videogame space in the new year - a year in which the Versus platform and its partners will begin to reward the more than 1.5 billion competitive game players and spectators with prizes ranging from downloadable content to real money to physical goods."

Liz has been building successful, global communications campaigns for more than twenty years, with a focus on video games and interactive entertainment. She has worked with major brand holders including Disney, World Wrestling Entertainment, Ultimate Fighting Championship, and Nickelodeon while representing gaming companies THQ, Nintendo, MTV Games, and inXile Entertainment, and many others. She is excited to join the Versus Systems team.

To learn more about Versus, see the website at www.versussystems.com, or watch their recent video on YouTube.

Reader Advisory

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals, development of technology, timing of completion of technology and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company including the development of its technology, including the effectiveness of the technology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include consumer sentiment towards the Company's technology, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company in securities filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the content of the contents of this news release.