Versus Systems to Present at the MicroCap Conference in New York City at the Essex House

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE:VS)(CSE:VS.CN)(OTCQB:VRSSF)(FRANKFURT:BMVA) announced that company Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Pierce will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference today, April 4th in New York City.

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine featuring conditional prizing and dynamic regulatory compliance. Versus allows brands to engage the $1.5 billion gaming audience in a completely organic way - through prized base competitions. Players can select gear, apparel, concert tickets, energy drinks, DLC, and cash - all from brands gamers care about like Rockstar, Han Cholo, Tier 1 Games and others. Versus wants every gamer at home to feel like an eSports phenomenon, playing for real stakes and real prizes. See how Versus works here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a37iab8qGbY&feature=youtu.be

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 4th. Registration will begin on Tuesday at 7:00AM, and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company sessions, presentations, good food, and plenty of time to network with other investors over drinks at the reception. This event does not allow service providers - only portfolio managers, analysts, and private investors.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To register, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click "Register"

MARQUEE SPONSORS

The Special Equities Group

Maxim Group

FOR CONFERENCE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Tony Yu at tony@microcapconf.com

Reader Advisory

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include regulatory approvals, development of technology, timing of completion of technology and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not occur. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company including the development of its technology, including the effectiveness of the technology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include consumer sentiment towards the Company's technology, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company in securities filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, nor approved the content of the contents of this news release.