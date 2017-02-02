Vertical Communications CEO Peter Bailey to Keynote ITEXPO

Presentation Will Highlight Drivers and Challenges for Enhancing Business Processes through Cloud Technology

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Vertical Communications®, a leading provider of business communications solutions, announced that Peter Bailey, the company's chief executive officer, will deliver a keynote address at ITEXPO, a globally-recognized conference that focuses on multiple aspects of communications technology. The presentation is scheduled for 12 noon on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ITEXPO will take place February 8-10 at that same venue.

In his presentation, "Cloud 2.0: Creating Customer-specific Services That Enhance Workflows," Bailey will discuss how the current competitive landscape is forcing business customers to re-evaluate the long-term viability of legacy communications systems in favor of more cost-effective and flexible cloud-based deployments. The challenge for providers, as Bailey will explain, is to deliver a communications solution that combines the proven value-add features that have served enterprise needs for generations with evolving web-based applications and services that are customized to improve specific workflows and business processes. In addition, Bailey will describe Vertical's efforts in delivering a hybrid communications platform that bridges both premise- and cloud-based infrastructures to provide customers with full-featured, business-centric productivity tools and services.

"Since its inception, Vertical has been at the forefront of designing features and applications that go well beyond communications by serving as catalysts for improving business performance across the organization," said Rich Tehrani, chief executive officer of Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC), which manages ITEXPO. "We are delighted that Peter will participate in our program, share his insights and experiences, and discuss some of the challenges and opportunities facing providers, resellers and end users looking to leverage the cloud. It's a topic that continues to generate a great deal of interest in the industry, and I'm certain our attendees will appreciate Vertical's perspectives on the reality of cloud communications."

