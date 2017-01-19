Vertical Integration of CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Engineering in Drug Discovery, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Industry expert Dr. Anne-Marie Zuurmond, Associate Director of Genome Engineering, Discovery, Charles River Laboratories will discuss several CRISPR/Cas9 case studies during this webinar covering different aspects of the drug discovery process with an emphasis on the generation of in vitro models for high-throughput screening and the creation of new mouse models of disease.

Among cases Dr. Zuurmond will describe:

The integration of a transgene into a safe harbor locus of the HEK293 cell line using a single-stranded oligo donor as repair template.

The generation of knock-out or single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP)-corrected mice by CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing of mouse embryonic stem cells (mESC) using the NHEJ and the HDR repair pathways and subsequent injections of the targeted mESC into blastocysts.

The application of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to edit mouse tumor cell lines using a two-gRNA approach to delete an entire exon for full knock-out of the targeted gene, thereby generating syngeneic mouse models matching human tumors.

Occasionally discoveries are made that greatly impact the world. In the biology field, the CRISPR/Cas9 system is a revolutionizing technology that brought rapid, efficient and precise genome engineering in a variety of species within the reach of many researchers. The beauty of the system lies in the use of guide RNAs(gRNAs) that direct the Cas9 endonuclease to a specific site in the genome where it induces a double-stranded break. The repair of this break allows a gene editing event either via the non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) or homology-driven repair (HDR) pathway.

Since its discovery as a genome engineering tool in eukaryotes in 2013, the research field has embraced this technology for applications ranging from basic research to exploring gene-function relationships to the potential use for gene therapy. In this webinar, the speaker will focus on the utilization of CRISPR/Cas9 technology in drug discovery.

Join Dr. Anne-Marie Zuurmond on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK). For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Vertical Integration of CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Engineering in Drug Discovery

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, to private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/17/11G127648/Images/discovery_brand_mark-f550372cfea7a1e4a36ba82323f51bc6.jpg