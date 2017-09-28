Verto Analytics Appoints Liz Musch to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Verto Analytics (http://vertoanalytics.com), the consumer-centric measurement company, today announced it has appointed Liz Musch, a veteran advertising and technology industry executive, to its board of directors. This appointment comes as Verto Analytics continues to rapidly expand as it provides a single-source measurement solution for global brands.

"Liz joins our board at a significant time in Verto's journey to become the go-to source for data and insights on consumer behavior," said Hannu Verkasalo, CEO of Verto Analytics. "She has tremendous experience in the advertising, measurement and technology sectors, paired with an impressive track record of generating growth for organizations. Liz will help support Verto's growth as we expand globally and scale our product offerings."

"To keep pace with the connected consumer, marketers are diversifying their media allocation between even more channels and touchpoints. Yet, with this diversification comes the need for a more holistic understanding of the effectiveness of their advertising and media," said Liz Musch. "Verto has the potential to make a huge difference in the measurement industry. Its single-source methodology offers holistic understanding of the effectiveness of media and advertising. I believe that Verto is giving Nielsen and comScore a run for their money."

Musch has more than 25 years of experience as CEO in multinational professional and marketing services companies, and more than 20 years serving on private, public and nonprofit boards. Musch was most recently Global CEO of two divisions at Ipsos: their Loyalty and ASI brand and communications divisions. Prior to that, she held positions as European CEO of Kantar Added Value and CEO France of Millward Brown. Musch serves as a global strategic advisor at Lieberman Research Worldwide.

She currently serves on the board of directors for ?WhatIf! Innovation & ABEO.

