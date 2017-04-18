Vesper Expands Executive Team with MEMS Industry Veteran Claus Stetter

Stetter brings global experience in sales and marketing of MEMS microphones and sensors to piezoelectric MEMS microphone pioneer, Vesper

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Vesper, the world's only supplier of piezoelectric MEMS microphones, today announced Claus Stetter as vice president of sales and marketing, effective immediately. With extensive experience securing design wins at the world's largest technology companies, Stetter has built sales and support organizations for some of the most respected MEMS and semiconductor companies in the industry.

"With our first product, VM1000, in production and the imminent launch of our proprietary ZeroPower Listening product line, Vesper needs a successful, seasoned, high-energy leader to build out our sales and support organization. In Claus Stetter, we have found a sales and marketing executive who has engaged successfully with customers who are redefining the voice user interface in countless devices," said Matt Crowley, CEO, Vesper. "Claus has secured design wins at the largest and most influential tech companies in the world, and he has managed sales and support teams globally. With directly relevant experience and a customer-centric approach to doing business, Claus is an outstanding match for us. We are delighted to welcome him aboard."

"I am incredibly excited to join the Vesper team and lead the go-to-market push for piezoelectric microphones," said Claus Stetter, vice president, sales and marketing, Vesper. "Vesper is creating an entirely new market segment of ultra-low power, rugged voice interface systems that will enable large technology companies to make voice the ubiquitous interface. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to deliver unique value to Vesper's customers and drive revenue growth."

Stetter joins Vesper from Bosch Sensortec, the world's largest provider of MEMS sensors, where he held the position of regional sales director North America. At Bosch Sensortec, Stetter managed internal and external sales and support teams, and secured major agreements with Tier-1 consumer-electronics manufacturers, increasing North American revenue 20-fold during his tenure.

Prior to Bosch Sensortec, Stetter was director APAC Sales, NetLogic Microsystems, a fabless semiconductor company that Broadcom Corporation later acquired. He also held senior sales and marketing positions at Vitesse Semiconductor, Broadcom Corporation and Allayer.

Vesper Technology

Vesper's MEMS microphones represent a radical shift from capacitive MEMS microphones. Vesper's piezoelectric design is uniquely waterproof, dustproof, particle-resistant and shockproof. Vesper is also the developer of the only ZeroPower Listening™ MEMS microphones, which use sound energy itself to wake a system from full power-down, allowing battery-powered devices to run almost indefinitely when in listening mode. Vesper products are ideal for smartphones, hearables, smart speakers, Internet of Things devices and connected cars.

About Vesper

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, MA. With origins at the University of Michigan, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event detection via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. These products include hearables/wearables, smartphones, smart speakers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and connected cars. Vesper is funded by Accomplice, Amazon's Alexa Fund, AAC Technologies, Hyperplane and other strategic partners. For more information about Vesper, please contact us via email: info@vespermems.com or web: www.vespermems.com.

ZeroPower Listening is a trademark, and the Vesper logo is a registered trademark of Vesper. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.