Vestiaire Collective Selects Borderlinx to Accelerate Global Growth

PARIS, FR--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Vestiaire Collective, a leading marketplace for authenticated, pre-owned luxury fashion, has chosen Borderlinx to increase the pace of their global growth while streamlining their logistics operations. Borderlinx's integrated software, Go.Borderlinx®, enables Vestiaire Collective to improve consumer engagement, ensure customs compliance and grow their cross-border business faster.

Vestiaire Collective can now take international orders without having to worry about customs compliance, product restrictions and calculating the true cost of shipping, allowing them to seamlessly break into new international markets and drive sales like never before.

Go.Borderlinx® provides Vestiaire Collective with:

On-The-Fly Classification (OTFC) to seamlessly and instantly assign HS codes to all new products posted by sellers on the marketplace

Real-Time Tax & Duty Calculation

Product Restrictions Management

Customs Documentation Generation and Compliance

"Go.Borderlinx® integration gives Vestiaire Collective the power to deliver a superior cross-border experience for sellers and buyers alike. Now they can enhance engagement and expand globally without compromising quality," said Jerome Mercier, CEO of Borderlinx.

"We are thrilled that we can offer more transparency and security to our cross-border community," said Christian Jorge, Founder and VP of Operations at Vestiaire Collective. "We are confident that our operations will only strengthen over time, offering our customers an exceptional shopping experience."

About Borderlinx and the Go.Borderlinx® Solution

Borderlinx is a cross-border eCommerce solution provider for online retailers. Its SaaS solution, Go.Borderlinx®, manages the complexities associated with international shipping, allowing retailers to seamlessly reach new markets around the world to maximize their business potential. Borderlinx acts as an invisible global partner, eliminating the challenges of maintaining a consistent customer experience across all markets. Learn more about how Borderlinx boosts online businesses by going global at http://go.borderlinx.com/.