WAKEFIELD, MA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Vestmark Is pleased to announce that the recently launched VestmarkONE Robo Solution won the 2017 Bank Insurance & Securities Association (BISA) award for Best Technology Innovation Solution. Announced at the Annual Convention held March 7-10, 2017 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL., the award recognizes leadership in the advancement of the financial services industry's products, services, and platforms through technology innovation.

The VestmarkONE Robo Solution was officially launched as a turn-key offering last October and currently operates as the engine behind one of the industry's largest robo platforms. Built to support a range of investment programs, the solution enables wealth management firms to leverage the most effective aspects of both human and automated advice delivery.

In contrast to many available robo offerings, the VestmarkONE Robo Solution is a comprehensive platform that leverages each organization's current suite of advisory offerings and is easily managed alongside mutual fund advisory, ETF advisory, SMAs, UMAs, and advisor-directed programs.

"At Vestmark, we believe the future of financial advice is about arming the advisor with a broad array of technology resources, as well as making information and tools available to the client in an intuitive and compelling way," said Rob Klapprodt, President of Vestmark. "For this reason, our robo platform enables advisors to augment their practices with the tech they need to scale their practice and strengthen their client relationships. We're thrilled that the Bank Insurance & Securities Association has recognized the innovation we bring to the market and look forward to our continued partnership."

Vestmark is a leading provider of wealth management solutions, headquartered outside of Boston, MA. Founded in 2001, Vestmark's mission is to enable investors to better their financial well-being. We do this through delivering technology and services that enable financial institutions and advisors to deliver holistic advice in line with investor objectives. We service over 40 institutions, 25,000 advisors, over $600 billion in assets, and 2 million accounts.

