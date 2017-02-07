Vet med students host pet wellness clinics at CUPS

Tough economic times create greater demand for the University of Calgary service learning initiative

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - The University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (UCVM), in partnership with CUPS, is hosting a media availability to highlight its Pet Wellness Clinic initiative for CUPS clients. Third year UCVM students provide free preventative health care for the pets of CUPS clients, while honing their professional and communication skills under the supervision of a veterinarian. The downturn in the economy has made this service learning initiative increasingly crucial to CUPS clients. UCVM students and faculty, CUPS clients and their pets, and CUPS management will be available to media.

WHAT: University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine / CUPS Pet Wellness Clinic

WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 2017, 12:15 p.m.

WHERE: CUPS, 1001 10 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0B7

WHO: Amanda St. Laurent, Manager, Community Development and Engagement, CUPS

Dr. Serge Chalhoub, University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

