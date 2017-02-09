Vet med students offer pet wellness clinics at CUPS

Tough economic times create greater demand for the University of Calgary service learning initiative

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - The University of Calgary Faculty of Veterinary Medicine (UCVM), in partnership with CUPS, is offering a series of pet wellness clinics to CUPS clients living below the poverty line. Third year UCVM students will provide free preventative health care for the pets of clients of the social agency, while honing their professional and communication skills and gaining experience with clients.

The current economic climate makes the initiative all the more crucial for CUPS clients.

"The economic downturn has increased the need for CUPS in general," says Amanda St. Laurent, manager of community development and engagement at CUPS. "For those with pets, this means that accessing veterinary care becomes incredibly difficult if not impossible."

The primary purpose of the program is to provide veterinary students an opportunity to interact with clients and their animals in a closely supervised situation. In exchange for spending approximately an hour with UCVM students, CUPS clients are not charged for the health visit. Students have the opportunity to take what they learned in the classroom out into the real world. With a veterinarian coaching them, the students do preventative medicine, deworming, vaccines, nutrition education and wellness education.

Dr. Serge Chalhoub, with UCVM, calls it a win-win-win situation, where veterinary students, pets and clients all benefit.

"It's about service learning," says Chalhoub, who, along with Dr. Jack Wilson, championed a pilot project two years ago that was so successful it is now part of the third-year curriculum. "Students learn by doing and also by doing in the community for real clients and pets."

"The UCVM clinics are a huge success," says St. Laurent. "For some clients, pets offer the only regular contact they have and help them overcome the social isolation and loneliness that accompany profound poverty. They are incredibly grateful for the care and information provided and the phone now rings all year round in hopes of getting in. We would love to see the day when this is offered year round, and we are so happy to be a part of it."

