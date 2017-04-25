Vet Online Supply Finalizing Private Label Pet Pharma-Cannabis Product Line

Company Finalizing Director Appointment With Well-Known Veterinarian

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Vet Online Supply, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VTNL) announces today that the company is finalizing a strategic product line of cannabis based pharma-products for pets to be introduced this summer.

The company is finalizing a contract with a major supplier of cannabis products for the pet industry and will make an announcement in the next 2 weeks. "As a part of our launch next month we have several surprises; i) a new website and content upgrade to enhance our Concord Surgical supply line, ii) Private label surgical products with our own brand, and iii) a new line of cannabis pet products to reach organic pet owner markets as a replacement to the side effects from prescription pet pharmaceuticals," stated Edward Aruda, CEO.

Recent online published studies available to the public from a variety of credible sources indicate that cannabis continues to work its way back into the country's pharmacopeia. People are finding that this plant can have substantial therapeutic value for animals as well as humans. According to Oakland-based veterinarian Dr. Gary Richter, cannabis can be used to treat a variety of medical conditions including: Arthritis and other causes of pain, Seizures, Cancer treatment, Cancer pain, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Allergies/ itching, Anxiety, Glaucoma, Appetite support, and Quality of life / Hospice care.

For countless years, veterinarians have dispensed drugs for pets without being required to inform the pet owner of any possible side effects from the medicine. A few years ago laws were passed that required pharmacists to give out printed matter with any medication that they dispensed and that information was to include a list of side effects.

Mr. Aruda further stated, "We will target 23 states where CBD/HEMP based cannabis pet products are legalized. These states represent a wide range of demographics, and we anticipate an additional revenue stream of $15M over the next 24 months. We have scheduled our launch for the end of May and will be shipping sometime in June. We are negotiating with a few big distributors, one that covers all of Western USA and another that covers all of Eastern USA, so that is where we are starting. We are planning a soft launch in San Francisco, and planning for various cannabis conventions for the remaining part of 2017-2018. This is basically just a sneak peek of the product line and the packaging, and we will be doing a hard launch in the fall."

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a US based online retail reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products. Vet Online Supply sources our products through Concord Veterinary Supply. Concord, established in 1999, is now one of Canada's largest, independent suppliers of veterinary surgical and dental instruments.

