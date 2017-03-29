Vet Online Supply Gears Up for $38B Internet Retail Market

Statement from the Chairman -- VTNL Expects 10% of the Market-Share

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Vet Online Supply, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VTNL) announces today that they have finalized distribution and internet retail programs for the USA. VTNL has a Market-Cap of $9M, and growing.

Edward Aruda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The Veterinary Services industry remained resilient over the past five years, largely because many pet owners have regarded their pet expenditures as vital, which has boosted revenue. In the coming years, thanks to an increasing amount of pet owners purchasing pet health insurance, more pet owners will be able to afford high-cost procedures, such as surgery.

"Over the past five years, the Veterinary Services industry benefited from an increasing number of companion pets, a trend toward humanizing pets as valuable members of the family and an expanding array of veterinary medical and surgical services. According to the 2015-2016 National Pet Owners' Survey published by the American Pet Products Association Inc. (APPA), there are 185.0 million companion animals in the United States. Specifically, 42.0% of pet owners surveyed reported owning more than one pet. As the number of pets rises, pet owners have also become increasingly aware of pet health and wellness, including preventative care. Over the five years to 2017, industry revenue is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 3.4% to $38.8 billion, including an estimated 1.5% rise in 2017.

"We will be announcing two new Board Members in the next few weeks who will provide oversight requirements as our revenues grow. We expect a market-share of 10% that will boost revenues over the next 12 months. We will also announce the purchase of new technologies and patents to expand our product base. Our new online mobile AP will allow customers easy product search for surgical supplies."

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a Florida corporation incorporated on May 31, 2014. We are a US based reseller of premium veterinary supplies. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the USA with value priced, superior quality products. Vet Online Supply sources our products through Concord Veterinary Supply. Concord, established in 1999, is now one of Canada's largest, independent suppliers of veterinary surgical and dental instruments.

