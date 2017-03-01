Veteran Technology Journalist and Content Strategist Joins Spiceworks to Lead Editorial Group

Former eWEEK editor-in-chief Matthew Rothenberg will help inform, educate, and entertain millions of IT buyers in Spiceworks

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Spiceworks today announced the hiring of Matthew Rothenberg as its first executive editor. In his role, Rothenberg will oversee Spiceworks content and editorial operations, set the company's editorial direction and strategy, and lead the creation of new experiences for millions of IT professionals who rely on Spiceworks to do their jobs.

IT professionals use Spiceworks to learn about the IT trends and technologies impacting their organization, connect with one another, buy the latest solutions, and manage their environments. As executive editor, Rothenberg and Spiceworks' editorial team will leverage the company's unique assets, including real-time community conversations, a growing research and data organization, and anonymous, aggregate purchase and installation data to drive thoughtful, compelling coverage of the IT industry.

"Matthew's hiring represents the value and priority we're placing on creating original content, curating user-generated content, and ensuring the experiences we create for IT professionals in Spiceworks are personalized to their needs," said Jay Hallberg, co-founder and CEO of Spiceworks. "Matthew's experience leading world-class editorial organizations and his knowledge and passion for the technology industry will be instrumental in how we continue building the daily destination for the IT industry."

During his career, Rothenberg has held a variety of content strategy and editorial roles at technology publications including ZDNet, Macworld, Baseline and CIO Insight. He served as the executive editor and editor-in-chief at Ziff Davis' eWEEK and as a product and content strategist for digital brands such as Ars Technica, WIRED, Car and Driver, Razorfish, Contently, and eBay.

"Spiceworks has achieved a unique level of trust with millions of IT professionals around the world, and as executive editor, I'm thrilled to be working with our editorial group to ensure we're providing IT professionals with the information they need to do their jobs," said Rothenberg. "Leading Spiceworks' editorial operations is a really unique opportunity, one that will give us the flexibility to try new content types and formats, and leverage our engaged audience to tell the stories and share the experiences that are most valuable to them."

About Spiceworks

Spiceworks is the professional network millions of IT professionals use to connect with one another and thousands of technology brands. The company simplifies how IT professionals discover, buy and manage an estimated $600 billion in technology products and services each year. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Spiceworks is backed by Adams Street Partners, Austin Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), Goldman Sachs, Shasta Ventures and Tenaya Capital. For more information visit http://www.spiceworks.com.

