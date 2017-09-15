Viacom Optimizes Its Video Distribution Network in North America with Cisco

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Sep 15, 2017) - IBC -- Viacom Inc. and Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) today announced their collaboration to build a versatile video network foundation that will enhance Viacom's distribution of its premier branded content across multiple linear, digital and mobile screens for viewers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Working together with Cisco, Viacom and its affiliates will be able to leverage the advanced feature set of the Cisco® D9800 Network Transport Receiver to realize greater efficiencies around content reception and distribution.

"Viacom continues to invest in the right technology to bring compelling programming to its affiliates and world-class entertainment experiences to its fans," said David Kline, chief technology officer, Viacom. "Aligning with Cisco accelerates the company's migration to a next gen video distribution network, strengthening our delivery of advanced viewing experiences and enabling affiliates to evolve their platform architecture."

"Cisco is focused on helping our media customers accelerate the migration of legacy systems and services to the next-gen entertainment services people want," said Conrad Clemson, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider Platforms and Applications, Cisco. "Our work with Viacom continues our legacy of helping the world's leading content providers incorporate the latest innovation in compression technologies and move closer to cloud-powered and all-IP video delivery."

Supporting Resources

RSS feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

About Viacom

Viacom is home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. Viacom's media networks, including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, Spike, BET, CMT, TV Land, Nick at Nite, Nick Jr., Logo, Nicktoons, TeenNick, Channel 5 (UK), Telefe (Argentina) and Paramount Channel, reach over 3.9 billion cumulative television subscribers worldwide. Paramount Pictures is a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. Paramount Television develops, finances and produces programming for television and other platform. For more information about Viacom and its businesses, visit www.viacom.com. Keep up with Viacom news by following Viacom's blog at blog.viacom.com and Twitter feed at www.twitter.com/viacom.

About Cisco

Cisco ( NASDAQ : CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.