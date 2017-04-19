ViaDerma, Inc. Announces its President, Dr. Christopher Otiko's Abstract was Well Received at the DFCON Conference as the Company Completes Final Testing for its FDA Registered Viabecline for Manufacturing in the Next Several Weeks

The Company is in the Final Phase of Testing its Proprietary Viabecline Formula for Manufacturing over the Next few Weeks and once Completed Will Start Manufacturing the Product for Distribution and Sales

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM), a specialty pharmaceutical company devoted to bringing new products to market, recently announced today that its President, Dr. Christopher Otiko's abstract, on the use of the Company's Viabecline, was well received by the "Medical and Professional" attendees at the DFCON Conference in Houston last month. The Company is in the final testing phase before manufacturing its Patent Pending (provisional patent number 62433964) topical antibiotic product, Viabecline. FDA registered Viabecline directly targets the affected area of the body by applying the medication onto the skin in an ointment based topical solution. Viabecline is registered with the FDA (NDC number 69006-002-00) as a first aid to treat cuts, scrapes and burns.

At DFCON, ViaDerma CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko presented a poster abstract of a study that showed Viabecline to be 96% effective in healing diabetic foot ulcers within 4 weeks. This is significant because a competing drug in recent Phase III Clinical trials did not meet the primary clinical endpoint of superiority versus placebo or which assessed the candidate in patients with mild infections of diabetic foot ulcers. The results of that clinical trial, which were also discussed extensively at DFCON, also showed that the competing drug did not show any meaningful difference in wound closure rate compared with vehicle, and neither trial met secondary endpoints of demonstrating a higher rate of eradication of bacteria for the drug vs the placebo. "These results are quite significant," said Otiko. "Viabecline has been well over 90% successful in treating diabetic foot infections. Our goal is to have Viabecline added to all diabetic foot ulcer treatment protocols which will save a lot of limbs and lives."

The Company has also filed with the FDA for it "Premature Ejaculation" product using Lidocaine and its proprietary solution to add men in maintaining an erection for twice as long during sexual intercourse. "We are also continuing the clinical testing stages of an anti-aging topical solution, a topical pain medication, a topical for male-pattern baldness, and a topical designed to boost male libido. The market for our many products is very promising. We are enthusiastic about the results we have achieved to date in terms of the anecdotal feedback we have received from the medical community," said Dr. Otiko.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative technology to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. ViaDerma's lead product, Viabecline, uses an innovative transdermal delivery method that allows for application of active ingredients in a topical form. This patent-pending dual carrier transdermal technology may be applied in products within the medical and cosmetic markets. Also, a patent application using the combination of CBD's and THC with the delivery system was filed in 2017. The use of CBD's is for the reduction of inflammation and for the treatment of several diseases, such as, nicotine addiction, fibromyalgia, Cohn's disease, schizophrenia, migraine headaches, pain management for cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. For more information, please visit: www.viadermalicensing.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.